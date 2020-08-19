Food & Drink

FDA announces frozen shrimp recall, citing salmonella concerns; list includes Costco brand Kirkland

Recall includes Costco house brand, Kirkland
By ABC 7 Chicago Digital Team
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration announced a frozen shrimp recall Wednesday, citing salmonella concerns.

Kader Exports is recalling certain consignments of various sizes of frozen, cooked, peeled and deveined shrimp sold in 1-pound, 1.5-pound, and 2-pound retail bags because it has the potential to be contaminated with salmonella.

The brand names of the products are Aqua Star Reserve, Censea, Fresh Market, Kirkland, Tops, Unistar and Wellsley Farms. Kirkland is Costco's house brand. The product was distributed nationwide from late February to mid-May.

RELATED: Red onion recall: Salmonella outbreak linked to onions expands to hundreds of people sickened in 43 states

There have been no reports of any illnesses to date associated with these products. Consumers who have purchased them are urged to return it to the place of purchase for a full refund.

Salmonella is an organism that can cause serious and sometimes fatal infections in young children, frail or elderly people, and others with weakened immune systems, according to the FDA. Healthy persons infected with salmonella often experience fever, diarrhea, nausea, vomiting and abdominal pain. In rare circumstances, infection with salmonella can result in the organism getting into the bloodstream and producing more severe illnesses such as arterial infections, endocarditis and arthritis, the FDA said.

Visit fda.gov to find out more.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkfdaproduct recallsshrimprecallu.s. & world
Copyright © 2020 WLS-TV. All Rights Reserved.
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
LA power outages continue amid heat wave, Flex Alert
What happened when students went to school during the 1918 pandemic?
Uber could suspend service in CA as early as Thursday
Magnitude 4.8 earthquake rattles Death Valley area, USGS says
Earthquake expert Dr. Lucy Jones answers your questions
VIDEO: FedEx plane makes emergency landing at LAX
LA Zoo to reopen for guests at the end of August
Show More
Hennessey Fire explodes in NorCal, evacuations ordered
Suspect sought after transgender women attacked in Hollywood
2020 DNC: Kamala Harris, Barack Obama to speak on 3rd night
Out-of-work mom hit with insensitive eviction notice
Popular affordable shoe brand to reopen 300-500 stores in US
More TOP STORIES News