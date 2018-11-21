Feast your eyes on the best Anaheim businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Anaheim's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Anaheim's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Azules Coffee
Photo: Azules Coffee/Yelp
Topping the list is Azules Coffee. Located at 732 N. Anaheim Blvd. in the Colony, the spot is the highest rated bakery and espresso joint in Anaheim, boasting 4.5 stars out of 339 reviews on Yelp.
In need of a break from Thanksgiving preparation? Swing by Azules for a quick cup of Mexican-style coffee and browse its selection of decadent sweet breads, cheesecakes and churros. (See the full menu here.)
2. Little Arabia Lebanese Bakery & Cuisine
Photo: Little Arabia Lebanese Bakery & Cuisine/Yelp
Southwest Anaheim's Little Arabia Lebanese Bakery & Cuisine, located at 638 S. Brookhurst, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Mediterranean and Lebanese bakery 4.5 stars out of 219 reviews.
A selection of savory pies are on offer, along with sweet pastries like baklava and kanafeh -- a traditional Arab pastry soaked in sweet, sugar-based syrup and layered with cheese.
---
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Anaheim's top beer and wine shops.
1. Grape Press
Photo: George K./Yelp
Topping the list is Grape Press. Located at 464 S. Anaheim Hills Road in Anaheim Hills, the joint is the highest rated spot of its kind in Anaheim, boasting five stars out of 103 reviews on Yelp.
Here you'll find a healthy selection of beer, wine and spirits, from India pale ales and specialty Champagnes to aged single malt scotch whiskey and more.
2. Liquor Mart
Photo: Zack R./Yelp
Next up is Southeast Anaheim's Liquor Mart, situated at 804 S. Anaheim Blvd. With five stars out of 51 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite. The decades-old business -- established in 1940 -- features an extensive selection of craft beer and fine wines, covering a wide-range of price points.