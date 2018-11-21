FOOD & DRINK

Feast your eyes on the best Burbank businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Photo: Miracle Bakery/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Burbank's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

---

Groceries




As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Burbank's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Handy Market



Photo: ROMAN T./Yelp

Topping the list is Handy Market. Located at 2514 W. Magnolia Blvd., it's the highest rated grocer in Burbank, boasting four stars out of 494 reviews on Yelp. The family-owned grocery store and butcher shop has been in the neighborhood since 1970. It offers fresh produce, a full-service deli, a butcher shop, craft beer and wine, and more. And if you've already had your fill of turkey come Saturday, head over for the weekly open-air barbecue.

2. Sprouts Farmers Market



Photo: Sprouts Farmers Market/Yelp

Next up is Sprouts Farmers Market, situated at 1011 N. San Fernando Blvd. With four stars out of 373 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store, health food market and farmers market has proven to be a local favorite. Like the chain's locations across the country, this store has everything you need in terms of fresh produce, meat and seafood, deli items, frozen foods, bulk foods, baked goods and more.

3. Trader Joe's



Photo: Philip N./Yelp

Trader Joe's, located at 214 E. Alameda Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store four stars out of 174 reviews. This location also stocks all of the essentials, including fresh produce, meats and cheeses, as well as a baked goods and seasonal snacks.
---

Dessert




Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Burbank's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. Half Baked Co.



Photo: LEO M./Yelp

Topping the list is Half Baked Co. Located at 1206 W. Burbank Blvd., it's the highest rated bakery in Burbank, boasting 4.5 stars out of 307 reviews on Yelp. Half Baked sells cupcakes and macarons to drop-in customers, as well as custom cakes and desserts to those who plan ahead.

2. Miracle Bakery



Photo: Miracle Bakery/Yelp

Next up is Miracle Bakery, situated at 1529 N. San Fernando Blvd. With five stars out of 91 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe has proven to be a local favorite. The family-owned business, which opened in 2017, whips up a variety of cakes, European pastries and cake donuts, as well as Latin dishes -- including empanadas, huevos rancheros, chilaquiles and burrito bowls.

Beverages




Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.

To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Burbank's top beer and wine shops.

1. Urban Press Winery



Photo: Urban Press Winery/Yelp

Topping the list is Urban Press Winery, situated at 316 N. San Fernando With 4.5 stars out of 134 reviews on Yelp, the winery, which offers beer, wine, spirits and more, has proven to be a local favorite. This boutique winery's founder, Giovanni D'Andrea, has been making wine for over 20 years. Sample a few varietals at the bar before taking home a few bottles to share.

3. Alameda Liquor



Photo: Jack M./Yelp

Alameda Liquor, located at 929 S. Victory Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the convenience store four stars out of 37 reviews. Here you'll find a healthy selection of beer, wine, spirits and more. Go hungry so you can also enjoy one of the shop's breakfast burritos, deli sandwiches or other housemade bites.
