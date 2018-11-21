Feast your eyes on the best Costa Mesa businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Costa Mesa's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Costa Mesa's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Growers Direct
Photo: Tong E./Yelp
Topping the list is Growers Direct. Located at 101 E. 17th St., the produce market is the highest rated grocery store in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 256 reviews on Yelp. The spot -- with an another outpost in Aliso Viejo -- offers fresh and locally-sourced produce at low prices, as well as additional products like milk, eggs, breads and nuts.
2. Mother's Market and Kitchen
Photo: Nana S./Yelp
Mother's Market and Kitchen, located at 1890 Newport Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and eatery four stars out of 517 reviews.
A wide selection of top quality and organic products are on offer, including seasonal specials like fingerling potatoes, yams, squash, gluten-free stuffing and vegetarian holiday roasts. (You can view the full assortment here.)
---
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Costa Mesa's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Blackmarket Bakery
Photo: Blackmarket Bakery/Yelp
Topping the list is Blackmarket Bakery. Located at 2937 Bristol St., Suite D100A, the bakery and cafe, which offers coffee, tea and more, is the highest rated bakery in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 960 reviews on Yelp.
On the menu, look for fresh-baked treats like decorated shortbread, seasonal almond fruit galettes, individual cheesecakes and classic pumpkin tarts with fluffy torched meringue. (See the full menu here.)
2. Pie-Not -- The Aussie Style Bakery
PHOTO: jer g./YELP
Pie-Not -- The Aussie Style Bakery, located at 270 E. 17th St., Suite 17, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Australian-inspired eatery four stars out of 818 reviews.
The spot specializes in a range of savory classic meat and vegetarian pies, along with American-style sweet options like seasonal pumpkin and apple. (You can check out the full menu here.)
---
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Costa Mesa's top beer and wine shops.
1. Hi-Time Wine Cellars
Photo: Hi-Time Wine Cellars/Yelp
Topping the list is Hi-Time Wine Cellars. Located at 250 Ogle St., the specialty shop is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Costa Mesa, boasting 4.5 stars out of 833 reviews on Yelp. This 20,000-square-foot "adult playground" features red, white and sparkling wine varieties, along with craft brews, cigars, chocolates and related accessories.
2. Anne's Boutique Wines
Photo: Van D./Yelp
Next up is Anne's Boutique Wines, situated at 270 E. 17th St., Suite 14. With five stars out of 16 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite offering a variety of boutique wines from around the world.