Feast your eyes on the best Culver City businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Photo: Hi-Lo Liquor Market/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to a decadent bakery, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Culver City's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Culver City's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Sorrento Italian Market



PHOTO: Sorrento Italian Market/YELP

Topping the list is Sorrento Italian Market. Located at 5518 Sepulveda Blvd., the deli and Italian market is the highest rated grocery store in Culver City, boasting 4.5 stars out of 412 reviews on Yelp.

Founded in 1963, this long-standing establishment has withstood the test of time specializing in high-quality deli fare, kitchen accessories, wines and Italian groceries.

2. Jackson Market



Photo: Jessica C./Yelp

Next up is Culver City's Jackson Market, situated at 4065 Jackson Ave. With four stars out of 728 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and deli has proven to be a local favorite.

The decades-old market -- established in 1925 -- features fresh-baked desserts, condiments, an extensive wine selection and deli meats like oven-roasted turkey, capicola, black forest ham and roast beef. (You can see the full selection here.)
---

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to this top Culver City bakery, which is cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

Copenhagen Pastry



Photo: Copenhagen Pastry/Yelp

Located at 11113 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, Copenhagen Pastry is the highest rated bakery in Culver City, boasting five stars out of 852 reviews on Yelp.

Billed as the first authentic Danish pastry shop in town, the spot offers fresh-baked delights such as coffee bread, apricot macaroons and Napoleon hats -- a small dark chocolate-dipped cake with a cookie base and a filling of pure almond paste. (You can view the menu here.)
---

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.

To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Culver City's top beer and wine shops.

1. Hi-lo Liquor Market



Photo: Hi-Lo Liquor Market/Yelp

Topping the list is Hi-Lo Liquor Market. Located at 8582 Washington Blvd. in Culver City, the spot is the highest rated liquor joint in Culver City, boasting five stars out of 44 reviews on Yelp. Choose from a range of craft beers, spirits and wines, from signature red blends and tequilas to rye whiskies and IPAs.

2. Bar & Garden



Photo: Pamela K./Yelp

Next up is Culver City's Bar & Garden, situated at 6142 Washington Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 97 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score artisan beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite. Gift boxes are on offer as well, along with bar supplies and glassware for all your entertaining needs.
