Feast your eyes on the best Glendale businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Glendale's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Glendale's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
---
1. Mario's Italian Deli & Market
Photo: Stephen Z./Yelp
Topping the list is Mario's Italian Deli & Market. Located at 740 E. Broadway in Glendale, the deli and grocery store is the highest rated grocery store in Glendale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 963 reviews on Yelp.
This family business has been in Glendale for 45 years, and sells hard-to-find imported items, coffee, olive oils and vintage Italian wines.
2. Trader Joe's
Photo: Karl K./Yelp
Next up is Glendale's Trader Joe's, situated at 2462 Honolulu Ave. With four stars out of 131 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store chain has proven to be a local favorite.
Trader Joe's sells everyday grocery needs such as milk, meat, eggs and fresh produce, as well as bakery items, cheese and fresh flowers.
3. Big Square
Photo: Angie k./Yelp
Fremont Park's Big Square, located at 831 N. Pacific Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store 4.5 stars out of 43 reviews. It carries specialty Armenian products, as well as fresh produce, meat and other groceries. It also features an in-store cafe.
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Glendale's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
---
1. Plate & Petal
Photo: SERLI N./Yelp
First is Plate & Petal. Located at 216 N. Orange St. in Glendale, the bakery and New American spot is the highest rated bakery in Glendale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 473 reviews on Yelp.
It opened its doors in July 2017. Sweets include flourless chocolate cake, apple tart, hazelnut chocolate crunch cake and macarons.
2. Roobina's Cake
Photo: Roobina's Cake/Yelp
Next up is Glenwood's Roobina's Cake, situated at 559 1/2 W. Glenoaks Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 311 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite. It offers custom cakes and desserts for all of your special occasions.
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Glendale's top beer and wine shops.
---
1. Gardenia Market Deli & Pizzeria
Photo: Ben G./Yelp
Located at 4121 Pennsylvania Ave., Ste. A in Glendale, Gardenia Market Deli & Pizzeria is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Glendale, boasting 4.5 stars out of 108 reviews on Yelp. It's a family-owned store that offers a wide variety of domestic and imported wines, beers and spirits.
2. Topline Wine & Spirit
Photo: RUSS C./Yelp
Next up is Glendale's Topline Wine & Spirit, situated at 4718 San Fernando Road, Suite A With 4.5 stars out of 102 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite. It sells a variety of tequila, bourbon, whiskey and wine.
3. Mission Wine & Spirits
Photo: John N./Yelp
Glenwood's Mission Wine & Spirits, located at 825 W. Glenoaks Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine and spirits and more 4.5 stars out of 94 reviews. Part of a chain of liquor stores, it offers weekly in-store deals.