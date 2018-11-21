FOOD & DRINK

Feast your eyes on the best Huntington Beach businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Trader Joe's. | Photo: Cheryl B./Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Huntington Beach's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Huntington Beach's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Trader Joe's



Photo: Mellanie C./Yelp

Topping the list is Trader Joe's. Located at 18681 Main St., the market is the highest rated grocery store in Huntington Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 190 reviews on Yelp. It offers a wide array of fresh produce, along with seasonal offerings, cooking essentials and floral arrangements.

2. Mother's Market & Kitchen



Photo: Cheryl N./Yelp

Next up is Mother's Market & Kitchen, situated at 19770 Beach Blvd. With four stars out of 459 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and eatery has proven to be a local favorite offering seasonal specials like sweet potatoes, gluten-free stuffing and vegetarian holiday roasts.
---

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to this top bakery in Huntington Beach, which is cranking out sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

Nothing Bundt Cakes



Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes/Yelp

Check out Nothing Bundt Cakes, situated at 16622 Beach Blvd., Suite 102. With 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp, the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, has proven to be a local favorite.

With outposts from coast to coast, the bakery chain specializes in its signature bundt cakes comprised of flavors like pumpkin, pecan praline and white chocolate raspberry. (You can view the full assortment here.)
---

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.

To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Huntington Beach's top beer and wine shops.

1. Total Wine & More



PHOTO: Akiko i./YELP

First up is Total Wine & More, situated at 16272 Beach Blvd. With four stars out of 251 reviews on Yelp, the wine superstore has proven to be a local favorite. You'll find a huge selection of wines, spirits and craft beers, from signature red blends and Champagne to American whiskies and rose cider.

2. El Don Liquor



Photo: Angela H./Yelp

El Don Liquor, located at 416 Pacific Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 45 reviews. An array of specialty wines is on hand, as well as domestic and international beers, spirits and entertainment essentials.
