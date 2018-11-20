Feast your eyes on the best Irvine businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From a beer and wine shop to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Irvine's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Irvine's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Sprouts Farmers Market
Photo: Sprouts Farmers Market/Yelp
Topping the list is Sprouts Farmers Market. Located at 3775 Alton Parkway in West Park, the spot is one of the highest rated markets in Irvine, boasting four stars out of 287 reviews on Yelp.
Come browse the aisles at this one-stop shop, featuring everything you need for a happy and healthy Thanksgiving. Farm fresh produce is on offer, as well as high quality meat and seafood varieties.
2. Gelson's Market
Photo: Gelson's Market/Yelp
Oak Creek's Gelson's Market, located at 5521 Alton Parkway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store and New American spot four stars out of 181 reviews.
Established in 1951, the gourmet supermarket chain features a fine selection of natural and kosher foods, along with a full-service deli, carving station and extensive floral department.
---
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Irvine's top bakeries, both of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Duke Bakery
Photo: Niki S./Yelp
Topping the list is Duke Bakery. Located at 15435 Jeffrey Road, Suite 105 in El Camino Real, the spot is one of the most popular bakeries in Irvine, boasting 4.5 stars out of 222 reviews on Yelp.
Expect to find unique bread selections, with rotating flavors like chocolate cheese, rustic potato, French walnut and Toronto black currant. Fresh and decadent pastries, tarts and cakes are also on offer.
2. Boudin SF
Photo: Boudin SF/Yelp
Boudin SF, located at 2803 Main St., Suite A in Irvine's Business Complex, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers fresh baguettes and more, four stars out of 556 reviews.
Headquartered in San Francisco, the renowned California chain is famous for its original sourdough, available in both long and round loaves. Baguette burgers and sandwiches are on hand as well, along with sweet treats like cookies and raspberry bars. (You can view the full menu here.)
---
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's one of Irvine's top beer and wine shops.
1. Village Market
PHOTO: Akiko I./YELP
Village Market, situated at 41 Prism, just minutes away from the Irvine Spectrum Center, features an extensive selection of domestic and imported beers, specialty wines, champagne and liquor varieties. And with four stars out of 136 reviews on Yelp, the spot has proven to be a local favorite.