Feast your eyes on the best Los Angeles businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Photo: SK Donuts & Croissant/Yelp

By Hoodline
The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Los Angeles's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Los Angeles's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Cavaretta's Italian Groceries



Photo: VALLEY G./Yelp

First up is Canoga Park's Cavaretta's Italian Groceries, situated at 22045 Sherman Way. With 4.5 stars out of 647 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store and deli, which offers sandwiches and more, has proven to be a local favorite. The Italian market and bakery offers specialty items from Italy, New York and around the world.

2. Organix



Photo: Nakeisha F./Yelp

Eagle Rock's Organix, located at 1731 Colorado Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the grocery store, deli and vegan spot 4.5 stars out of 470 reviews. The market sells organic, vegan and gluten-free items. It is also a vegan deli that offers the Impossible Burger, as well as vegan burgers, sandwiches, burritos, tacos and more.

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Los Angeles's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Bottega Louie



Photo: Bottega Louie/Yelp

Topping the list is Bottega Louie. Located at 700 S. Grand Ave. in Downtown, the restaurant, patisserie, gourmet market and cafe is the most popular bakery in Los Angeles, boasting four stars out of 15,719 reviews on Yelp. Its extensive sweets offerings include macarons, chocolate truffles, butter cookies, meringues and more.

2. SK Donuts & Croissant



Photo: KEVIN P./Yelp

Mid-Wilshire's SK Donuts & Croissant, located at 5850 W. Third St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers doughnuts and more, 4.5 stars out of 1,796 reviews. The doughnut flavors include pistachio, Oreo, red velvet and their take on cronuts include strawberry and custard, Nutella, and glazed.

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.

To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Los Angeles's top beer and wine shops.
1. Larchmont Village Wine Spirits & Cheese



Photo: MISHA K./Yelp

Topping the list is Larchmont Village Wine Spirits & Cheese. Located at 223 N. Larchmont Blvd. in Windsor Square, the shop is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 852 reviews on Yelp. It offers a curated selection of beer, wine and spirits. The shop, which is family owned and operated, is also a full-service deli.

2. The Heights Deli & Bottle Shop



Photo: Bettina H./Yelp

Next up is Lincoln Heights's The Heights Deli & Bottle Shop, situated at 2927 N. Broadway with 4.5 stars out of 388 reviews on Yelp, the shop, which offers beer, wine and spirits, as well as sandwiches, pizzas, pastas and more, has proven to be a local favorite. In addition to an extensive selection of alcoholic beverages, it is a full-service deli that serves sandwiches, salads, pizzas and pastas.

3. Silverlake Wine



Photo: JOANNA H./Yelp

Silver Lake's Silverlake Wine, located at 2395 Glendale Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score beer, wine, and spirits 4.5 stars out of 379 reviews. It offers a wine club and weekly wine tastings on Mondays and Thursdays at 5 p.m.
