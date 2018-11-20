Feast your eyes on the best Newport Beach businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From grocery stores to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Newport Beach's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Newport Beach's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Lombardy's Market & Italian Deli
Photo: Scott M./Yelp
Topping the list is Lombardy's Market & Italian Deli. Located at 508 W. Balboa Blvd., the spot is the highest rated grocery store in Newport Beach, boasting 4.5 stars out of 92 reviews on Yelp.
Fresh produce and an extensive wine selection is on hand, along with Italian goods and high-quality deli meats like prosciutto, mortadella, turkey and roast beef.
2. Trader Joe's
PHOTO: winnie w./YELP
Next up is Trader Joe's, situated at 8086 E. Pacific Coast Highway. With 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite.
The national chain, known for its cost-efficiency and name-brand products, offers a variety of fresh produce and ingredients perfect for your Thanksgiving-inspired recipes. Fine wines, floral arrangements and most household products are also available.
3. Bristol Farms
Photo: Lena H./Yelp
Bristol Farms, located at 810 Avocado Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the gourmet and specialty food retailer four stars out of 259 reviews.
The regional chain's Newport Beach location is offering seasonal specials on products such as organic yams and sweet potatoes, cranberry cheese spread, classic King's Hawaiian rolls and free-range turkeys. (You can view the full list of holiday specials here.)
---
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Newport Beach's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Pandor Artisan Boulangerie & Cafe
PHOTO: juliet p./YELP
First up is Pandor Artisan Boulangerie & Cafe, situated at 1126 Irvine Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 825 reviews on Yelp, the bakery and cafe has proven to be a local favorite.
Stock up on fresh artisan French breads, pastries, tartines and more, from macrons and olive loaves to baguettes and almond croissants. (You can view a sample of the selection here.)
2. Rendez Vous
PHOTO: wendy w./YELP
Corona Del Mar's Rendez Vous, located at 3330 E. Coast Highway, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the French bakery 4.5 stars out of 348 reviews.
The spot features fresh, made-from-scratch pastries and breads, including pear croissants, caramel cheesecake, lemon meringue tarts and macrons with flavors like goat cheese, Nutella and pistachio. (See the full bakery menu here.)