Feast your eyes on the best Orange businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Orange's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to this top grocery store in Orange to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
Trader Joe's
Photo: Nino C./Yelp
Trader Joe's, situated at 2114 N. Tustin St. has proven to be a local favorite with 4.5 stars out of 186 reviews on Yelp. The neighborhood grocery store chain -- with outposts across the country -- offers an array of meats, produce, cheeses and more, as well as beer and wine selections and floral arrangements.
---
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Orange's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Tru Bru Organic Coffee
PHOTO: tru bru organic coffee/YELP
Topping the list is Tru Bru Organic Coffee. Located at 7626 E. Chapman Ave., Suite D, the bakery and breakfast and brunch spot is the highest rated eatery of its kind in Orange, boasting 4.5 stars out of 696 reviews on Yelp.
Swing by for a cup of joe and peruse the spot's assortment of fresh-baked pastries, including apple cinnamon scones and vegan chocolate chip muffins.
2. Nothing Bundt Cakes
Photo: Nothing Bundt Cakes/Yelp
Nothing Bundt Cakes, located at 1503 E. Katella Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery, which offers desserts, cupcakes and more, 4.5 stars out of 157 reviews.
The national chain -- with bakeries from coast to coast -- specializes in its signature bundt cakes made using real eggs, butter and cream cheese. Seasonal and festive varieties are on offer, with flavors like pumpkin spice, carrot and pecan praline. (See the current menu here.)
---
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Orange's top beer and wine shops.
1. Red Hill Liquor
Photo: Red Hill Liquor/Yelp
Topping the list is Red Hill Liquor. Located at 3302 E. Chapman Ave., the spot is the highest rated beer, wine and spirits spot in Orange, boasting five stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp. The family-owned establishment features an array of offerings, from rye whiskey and craft beer options to Napa Valley cabernet and pinot noir.
2. Cost Plus World Market
PHOTO: anna m./YELP
Cost Plus World Market, located at 1500 E. Village Way, Suite 2282, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the globally-inspired store 4.5 stars out of 78 reviews. Designed to mirror a global bazaar, the national chain features an extensive selection of international beer and wine varieties, each making a perfect gift for the Thanksgiving holiday.