Feast your eyes on the best Pasadena businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Pasadena's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
Groceries
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Pasadena's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Whole Foods Market
Photo: Lora W./Yelp
Topping the list is Whole Foods Market. Located at 465 S. Arroyo Parkway in Pasadena, it's the most popular grocery store in Pasadena, boasting four stars out of 1,010 reviews on Yelp. From dried goods and produce to meats and cheeses, you'll find all the staples for your holiday feast.
2. Chaaste Family Market
Photo: CHAASTE FAMILY MARKET/Yelp
Next up is Pasadena's Chaaste Family Market, situated at 296 N. Allen Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 105 reviews on Yelp, the grocery store has proven to be a local favorite. If you're looking to spice up your Thanksgiving meal with an international twist, this is the place to stop. Family owned and operated, Chaaste Family Market offers Filipino groceries, prepared a la carte dishes and frozen goods.
3. Trader Joe's
Photo: LAURA T./Yelp
Pasadena's Trader Joe's, located at 467 N. Rosemead Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the full-service grocer four stars out of 145 reviews. From fresh produce and meat, to cheese, baked goods and seasonal beverages, it's a solid place to start.
Dessert
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to bake? Head to one of Pasadena's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Cafe 86
Photo: Robi B./Yelp
Topping the list is Cafe 86. Located at 36 W. Colorado Blvd. in Pasadena, it's the highest rated bakery in Pasadena, boasting 4.5 stars out of 851 reviews on Yelp. The specialty here is treats made with ube, a purple yam that's popular in Filipino cuisine. Cafe 86 offers ube flan cupcakes, ube truffles, ube ice cream and more, which would all add a pop of rich color to your dinner table.
2. Euro Pane Bakery & Cafe
Photo: Jesus S./Yelp
Pasadena's Euro Pane Bakery & Cafe, located at 950 E. Colorado Blvd., Suite 107, is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery four stars out of 1,085 reviews. Stop by for a rustic apple pie or a pear pound cake, or go off the beaten path with strudel, macarons in a variety of flavors, or croissants stuffed with cheese and strawberries.
Beverages
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Pasadena's top beer and wine shops.
1. Mission Wine & Spirits
Photo: Mission Wine & Spirits/Yelp
Topping the list is Mission Wine & Spirits. Located at 1785 E. Washington Blvd. in Pasadena, i's the highest rated spot to score beer, wine and spirits in Pasadena, boasting 4.5 stars out of 197 reviews on Yelp. This Pasadena staple for more than 35 years is one of the brand's five locations. Yelpers tend to praise this location for its vast selection and customer service.
2. Everson Royce
Photo: Julia S./Yelp
Next up is Pasadena's Everson Royce, situated at 155 N. Raymond Ave. With 4.5 stars out of 159 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine, and spirits has proven to be a local favorite as well. Opened since 2012, Everson Royce boasts an in-store bar, giving patrons the opportunity to leisurely try before they buy. While there, you can take note of the weekly tasting schedule or consider joining the wine club.
3. Monopole Wine
Photo: Monopole Wine/Yelp
Pasadena's Monopole Wine, located at 21 S. El Molino Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the wine bar and shop 4.5 stars out of 117 reviews. Sample a few wines in stock at the bar before making your selections for the big day.