Feast your eyes on the best Santa Ana businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

The Original Wine Club. | Photo: Mikey V./Yelp

The Thanksgiving holiday is upon us, meaning it's time to find your stretchy pants and to think about what you're thankful for this year.

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Santa Ana's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.

As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Santa Ana's best markets to stock up on supplies before it's too late.

1. Alta Baja Market



PHOTO: raymond l./YELP

Topping the list is Alta Baja Market. Located at 201 E. Fourth St. inside the popular community hub known as 4th Street Market, the grocery spot is one of the highest rated markets in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 56 reviews on Yelp.

Celebrating the flavors of Mexico, California and the American Southwest, Alta Baja market offers an assortment of grocery needs, from baked goods and specialty wines to cheese platters and seasonal produce.

2. Puerto Madero



PHOTO: gloria l./YELP

West Floral Park's Puerto Madero, located at 1225 W. 17th St., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the Latino market and butchery 4.5 stars out of 165 reviews.

Expect to find high-quality meat varieties, along with fresh pastries and cooking products from across South America.
---

Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Santa Ana's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.

1. La Petite Sourie



PHOTO: Alison C./YELP

Topping the list is La Petite Sourie. Located at 2801 W. MacArthur Blvd., Suite A, the French spot is the highest rated bakery in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 567 reviews on Yelp.

Come gather indulgent pastries, savory quiches and more for your Thanksgiving feast, from cinnamon macrons and fresh fruit tarts to chocolate croissants and classic butter cookies. (You can view the full selection here.)

2. Victoria's Bakery



PHOTO: debbie k./YELP

Next up is Flower Park's Victoria's Bakery, situated at 709 N. Bristol St. With 4.5 stars out of 232 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a favorite amongst locals.

Established in 2011, the spot specializes in custom cakes for all occasions, as well as fresh breads and decadent pastries like cookies and Mexican-style conchas.
---

Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.

To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Santa Ana's top beer and wine shops.

1. The Original Wine Club



PHOTO: the original wine club/YELP

Topping the list is The Original Wine Club. Located at 1431 S. Village Way, the spot to score beer, wine, spirits and more is the highest rated establishment of its kind in Santa Ana, boasting 4.5 stars out of 52 reviews on Yelp.

Come browse the spot's extensive selection of fine wines and craft beer varieties for that perfect Thanksgiving contribution, from Chardonnays and Merlots to double IPAs and seasonal ales.

2. Nadys Liquor



Photo: Luvy S./Yelp

Sandpointe's Nadys Liquor, located at 140 W. MacArthur Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot 4.5 stars out of 26 reviews.

Established in 1980, the long-standing store features a wide selection of domestic and imported beers, alongside fine wines and spirits.
