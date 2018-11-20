Feast your eyes on the best Santa Monica businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find Santa Monica's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of Santa Monica's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Co-opportunity Market & Deli
Photo: Co-opportunity Market & Deli/Yelp
Topping the list is Co-opportunity Market & Deli. Located at 1525 Broadway in Santa Monica, the health market and grocery store is the highest rated of its kind in Santa Monica, boasting four stars out of 357 reviews on Yelp.
Per its website, the store is "a thriving, happy, fun local 'hub' where staff, customers, members and vendors all engage and connect, creating a true community experience."
Come in and shop the aisles for all your Thanksgiving needs, from appetizers and sides to desserts and the main event.
2. Bob's Market
PHOTO: Richard A./YELP
Sunset Park's Bob's Market, located at 1650 Ocean Park Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the neighborhood grocery store four stars out of 189 reviews.
Choose from an abundant selection of fine meats and fresh produce, along with specialty wines and party trays.
---
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of Santa Monica's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Milo and Olive
Photo: Ian L./Yelp
Next up is Santa Monica's Milo and Olive, situated at 2723 Wilshire Blvd. With four stars out of 1,568 reviews on Yelp, the bakery has proven to be a local favorite.
Choose from a selection of fresh pastries and desserts like maple walnut sticky buns, warm apple turnovers, vanilla pound cake and more.
2. Cookie Good
Photo: Marie Y./Yelp
Santa Monica's Cookie Good, located at 2448 Wilshire Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery 4.5 stars out of 395 reviews.
An array of unique cookie flavors are on offer, including seasonal creations like apple, pecan and pumpkin pie; and go-to favorites such as s'mores and pancakes and bacon. (You can view the full selection here.)
---
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of Santa Monica's top wine shops.
1. Guidi Marcello
PHOTO: dawn g./YELP
Topping the list is Guidi Marcello. Located at 1649 10th St. in Santa Monica, the spot to score specialty food, beer, wine and spirits is the highest rated importer and market in Santa Monica, boasting 4.5 stars out of 84 reviews on Yelp.
Look for an assortment of wines on offer, from sparkling and sweet to spicy and full-bodied varieties. Beer is available as well, along with liquors and market products such as cheese and charcuterie. (You can check out the online shop here.)
2. Esters Wine Shop & Bar
Photo: Esters Wine Shop & Bar/Yelp
Next up is Santa Monica's Esters Wine Shop & Bar, situated at 1314 Seventh St. With four stars out of 188 reviews on Yelp, the wine bar has proven to be a local favorite.
Swing on by and browse the spot's extensive wine selection to find the perfect Thanksgiving gift. Over 250 options are available, each covering a wide range of price points.