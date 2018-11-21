Feast your eyes on the best West Hollywood businesses to visit before Thanksgiving

Whether you'll be feasting with family and friends or doing something unrelated to overeating, we've got a roundup of Thanksgiving-themed things to do (and get) in preparation for the big day. From beer and wine shops to bakeries, Hoodline crunched the numbers to find West Hollywood's top go-tos for the holiday, using both Yelp data and our own methodology to produce a curated list of where to head.
As friends and family prepare to gather this Thanksgiving, head to one of West Hollywood's best grocery stores to stock up on supplies before it's too late.
1. Bristol Farms
PHOTO: bristol farms/YELP
Topping the list is Bristol Farms. Located at 9039 Beverly Blvd., the specialty food retailer is the highest rated grocery store in West Hollywood, boasting four stars out of 236 reviews on Yelp.
This outpost of the regional chain is offering seasonal specials on products like red pears, roasted acorn squash, cranberry cheese spread and free-range turkeys. (Check out the full assortment here.)
2. Trader Joe's
PHOTO: moto k./YELP
Next up is West Hollywood's Trader Joe's, situated at 8611 Santa Monica Blvd. With four stars out of 125 reviews on Yelp, the neighborhood grocery store has proven to be a local favorite offering fresh produce and an array of high-quality everyday essentials such as milk, cheese and most household necessities.
---
Responsible for dessert, but haven't got the time (or energy) to cook? Head to one of West Hollywood's top bakeries, all of which are cranking out autumnal-inspired baked goods and sweet treats perfect for Thanksgiving.
1. Scrumptious Cafe & Bakery
PHOTO: antonio c./YELP
Topping the list is Scrumptious Cafe & Bakery. Located at 1111 N. Hayworth Ave. in West Hollywood, the spot is the highest rated establishment of its kind in West Hollywood, boasting 4.5 stars out of 410 reviews on Yelp.
Grab a latte and indulge in decadent pastries such as apple danishes, chocolate croissants, coffee cake and seasonal muffins. Need a break from Thanksgiving preparation? Come by for breakfast and lunch offerings like brioche French toast and hearty sandwiches. (You can view the full menu here.)
2. The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker
PHOTO: jason m./YELP
West Hollywood's The Butcher, The Baker, The Cappuccino Maker, located at 8653 Sunset Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the bakery and modern European eatery four stars out of 1,018 reviews.
Swing by for a quick cocktail or specialty espresso beverage, while browsing the spot's selection of assorted pastries and desserts.
---
Not everyone can pull off the perfect home-cooked side dish. What you can do -- so long as you're 21 or older -- is come prepared with a six-pack of quality beer or a fitting bottle of wine for your forthcoming celebrations.
To help you get the goods, here's a roundup of West Hollywood's top beer and wine shops.
1. Du Vin Wine & Spirits
Photo: Louisa M./Yelp
First up is West Hollywood's Du Vin Wine & Spirits, situated at 540 N. San Vicente Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 53 reviews on Yelp, the spot to score beer, wine and spirits has proven to be a local favorite.
According to its website, the store is the only wine shop to specialize in European wines in Southern California, from sparkling shiraz and chardonnay to pinot noir and sauvignon blanc.
2. Carmel Liquor
Photo: Carmel Liquor/Yelp
West Hollywood's Carmel Liquor, located at 8204 Santa Monica Blvd., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the popular spot 4.5 stars out of 18 reviews. The store offers a variety of wine, beer and spirits, including holiday Champagnes perfect for the celebrations ahead.