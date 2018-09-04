Find açaí bowls and more at Echo Park's new Roots & Rye

A new spot to score acai bowls has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Echo Park, called Roots & Rye, is located at 2134 Sunset Blvd., Suite D.
According to its website, the new eatery was created "to feed the ever-growing health-conscious consumer" by offering fresh and healthy alternatives, that are likewise "beautiful and delicious."
The menu is a create-your-own concept, where patrons choose from an assortment of fresh fruits, toppings and base options like activated coconut charcoal, chia pudding, organic acai, overnight oats and more. Gourmet toasts are also available with a choice of spread (avocado, almond butter, seasonal jam, among others) and unlimited toppings.
Thirsty? Come try a refreshing glass of sugar cane juice with coconut water or ginger and lime.
With a five-star rating out of 20 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh arrival has been warmly received by patrons.
Berna T., who was among the first Yelpers to review Roots & Rye on Aug. 27, wrote, "Bases include acai, chia pudding, green tea, pitaya and oatmeal with some others. The toppings are plentiful. Everything that I've tried here tastes fresh and leaves you wanting more."
And Yelper Victoria V. said, "Came in for the green tea acai bowl to go and, let me tell you, the whole experience was very unique and different. A refreshing bowl of dessert so healthy yet tasty, I absolutely loved it."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Roots & Rye is open from 7 a.m.-7 p.m. daily.
