FOOD & DRINK

Find bubble tea and more at Melrose's new Percolate

Photo: Percolate/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new tea room, offering bubble tea, coffee and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Melrose, called Percolate, is located at 7959 Melrose Ave.

The tea shop offers a variety of loose-leaf tea drinks, boba milk teas and coffee. It caters bubble tea parties for events such as birthday celebrations and corporate functions. This is one of three locations in Los Angeles.

The new tea shop has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.

Kimmy N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19, wrote, "Best boba ever! Chewy yet soft. Their signature matcha and the strawberry sparkler are delicious."

Yelper Linette F. added, "Their teas here are absolutely phenomenal! We had the sesame drink with boba and jasmine green milk tea with boba. If you are looking for high quality tea you have found the spot! The boba, on the other hand, was a bit bland."

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Percolate is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
FOOD & DRINK
Jon & Vinny's brings Italian fare to Brentwood
Explore the 4 freshest new businesses to launch in Los Angeles
The 3 coolest new cocktail bars to check out in Los Angeles
Kock Dog brings gourmet sausages to West Hollywood
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
101 reopens in Lincoln Heights after man on freeway sign climbs down
Body in lanes of NB 5 Fwy snarls traffic in Fullerton
LAPD impounds 21 suspicious vehicles in Sylmar
Alarm clock wakes you up by brewing coffee
Garcetti still mulling presidential run
2 suspects sought in Inglewood Christmas Day murder
Massive sinkhole opens up near condominium buildings in La Habra
Family kicked off flight after complaints about body odor
Show More
Rams coach Sean McVay marks 33rd birthday
Senate rejects Democratic, GOP plans for reopening government
San Bernardino police arrest man suspected of rape
Distracted driver kills pedestrian near MacArthur Park, police say
LA charter school teachers remain on strike
More News