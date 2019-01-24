Find bubble tea and more at Melrose's new Percolate

A new tea room, offering bubble tea, coffee and more, has debuted in the neighborhood. The new arrival to Melrose, called Percolate, is located at 7959 Melrose Ave.
The tea shop offers a variety of loose-leaf tea drinks, boba milk teas and coffee. It caters bubble tea parties for events such as birthday celebrations and corporate functions. This is one of three locations in Los Angeles.
The new tea shop has proven popular thus far, with a five-star rating out of 10 reviews on Yelp.
Kimmy N., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on January 19, wrote, "Best boba ever! Chewy yet soft. Their signature matcha and the strawberry sparkler are delicious."
Yelper Linette F. added, "Their teas here are absolutely phenomenal! We had the sesame drink with boba and jasmine green milk tea with boba. If you are looking for high quality tea you have found the spot! The boba, on the other hand, was a bit bland."
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Percolate is open from 10 a.m.-10 p.m. Monday-Saturday and 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Sunday.
