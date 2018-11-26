FOOD & DRINK

Find bubble tea and more at Orange's new Bobateaque

Photo: Blue R./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score bubble tea, coffee, smoothies and more has opened up shop in the neighborhood. The fresh addition, called Bobateaque, is located at 1960 N. Tustin St.

Look for a variety of classic, milk and cheese foam teas with flavors like Royal ceylon black, jasmine green and oolong. Fruit teas are on offer as well, from lemon plum and peach to passion fruit and orange. (You can view the full assortment here.)

Bobateaque has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

Eric F., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 17, wrote, "Excellent service by owners Harris and Yuki, who provided great milk teas! Also, the clear boba is delicious!"

"The best up and coming boba shop in Orange," added Yelper Jean C. "They've got all the variety you're looking for, from different milk teas, cheese foam items, fruity teas and smoothies."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Bobateaque is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-5:30 p.m. on Sunday.
