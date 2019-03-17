Find bubble tea and more at Yorba Linda's new Ding Tea

The newcomer -- with additional outposts across the region -- offers an assortment of milk teas with flavors like jasmine green, taro and winter melon. Yogurt and fruit juices are on hand as well, along with specialty drinks like the Monster Boba Latte with fresh mellow milk and brown sugar bubble.
With a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp so far, Ding Tea is on its way to developing a local fan base.
Katie B., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 4, wrote, "This place has high quality teas and bobas. The golden boba is their version of the traditional boba, and it's delicious! It's slightly sweet and has the perfect amount of chewiness."
"I'm so glad Yorba Linda has a Ding Tea!" shared Yelper Chris V. "The service is great, the WiFi is fast and the drinks are good."
Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Ding Tea Yorba Linda is open from noon-10 p.m. Monday-Thursday, noon-11 p.m on Friday, 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Saturday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday.
