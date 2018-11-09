Find burgers and more at Tropico's new The Original Slyder House

A new spot to score burgers and fast food has debuted in the neighborhood. Called The Original Slyder House, the newcomer is located at 4000 San Fernando Road in Tropico.
The menu offers sliders, sides and breakfast sandwiches. Customers can grab the Double Original Slyder that includes two fresh patties, two layers of cheese, special sauce, onions and pickles, or the Tri Tip Slyder where the meat is smoked for 10 hours and then sliced in-house, grilled to perfection and doused in BBQ sauce. Order a side of fries or tater tots and wash it all down with a chocolate, vanilla or strawberry shake.
With a four-star rating out of 21 reviews on Yelp so far, The Original Slyder House has made a promising start.
Yelper Damon B. wrote, "I've tried almost everything on the menu and have yet to find something I don't love!"
Head on over to check it out: The Original Slyder House is open from 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday, Tuesday, Wednesday, Thursday and Sunday and 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
