Find desserts and more at Melrose's new Milk Bar LA

A new spot to score desserts has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Located at 7150 Melrose Ave. in Melrose, the newcomer is called Milk Bar LA.
The new Los Angeles flagship of the popular chain features a hands-on classroom and an experimental R&D lab where the bakers test out new recipes. Satisfy your sweet tooth with the crack pie, birthday cake truffles, cereal milk soft serve and many more treats.
Milk Bar LA has made a good impression thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 179 reviews on Yelp.
Maxie H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 7, wrote, "I had an amazing time at the Milk Bar LA! The workers are super nice and friendly. ... I will definitely be back to get my sugar fix!"
Yelper Courtney B. added, "I had the privilege of attending one of their truffle-building workshops and meeting the master creative genius herself, Christina Tosi. Milk Bar is daring, bold and keeps my tastebuds dancing."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Milk Bar LA is open from 11 a.m.-midnight on Tuesday, Wednesday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-2 a.m. on Thursday-Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
