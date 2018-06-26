Find fresh fish tacos and Hawaiian fare downtown at new Coconut's Fish Cafe

A new Hawaiian eatery, offering seafood and more, has opened for business near the Orpheum Theatre. Located at 809 S. Hill St. in downtown Los Angeles, the newcomer is called Coconut's Fish Cafe.
The Hawaiian franchise, which launched in Maui in 2009, has since expanded into Arizona, Eater Los Angeles reports, and began its California expansion in 2017 with two outposts in Northern California.
The spot is famous for its tacos served on white corn tortillas, with 17 different ingredient options like wasabi, crispy coleslaw, mango salsa, grilled fish, coconut milk and more.
Other menu offerings include salads, appetizers, pasta, sandwiches and rice dishes, along with kama'aina favorites like macadamia nut-crusted mahi-mahi served with homemade mango coconut sauce. (You can view the full DTLA menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 83 reviews on Yelp so far, Coconut's Fish Cafe has already made a good impression.
Mike D., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 5, said, "Coconut's has delicious vegetarian options! My first time there, I tried the veggie tacos, of which the protein substitute had a fantastic taste and consistency that jived so well with the rest of the ingredients."
"I absolutely love Coconut's!" said Yelper Jackie M. "Really good fish tacos! This restaurant is originally from Kihei, Maui, in Hawaii. I always try to make it out to this place when I'm in Hawaii and yesterday I finally got the chance to visit the new one in L.A."
Head on over to check it out: Coconut's Fish Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineLos Angeles
foodHoodlineLos Angeles