A new spot to score inventive ice cream flavors has opened for business in the neighborhood. Located at 1550 Disneyland Drive, E-103A in Downtown Disney, the newcomer is called Salt & Straw.
The Portland-based chain -- with locations from Seattle to San Diego -- serves up unique ice cream combinations such as honey lavender, black olive brittle and goat cheese, and coffee cashew praline.
Along with classic offerings, expect to find seasonal flavors unique to the Anaheim outpost, including Halloween-themed creations like Creepy Crawly Critters -- a matcha ice cream with coconut toffee-brittle mealworms and dark chocolate-covered crickets. (You can check out the full selection here.)
With a five-star rating out of 18 reviews on Yelp so far, the fresh addition has been warmly received by patrons.
Jocelyn M., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Oct. 13, wrote, "Workers were friendly. You can sample all the flavors you want. They have classic flavors and limited-edition flavors. They also have some vegan options as well."
"You can taste any flavor," added Yelper Maria S. "My favorite was the Pots of Gold & Rainbows and the black olive brittle with goat cheese. Don't let the weird names scare you, these are some quality flavors. There's just a short wait, but it is well worth it."
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Salt & Straw is open from 10 a.m.-midnight daily.
Find Halloween-inspired ice cream and more at Downtown Disney's new Salt & Straw
FOOD & DRINK
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
More News