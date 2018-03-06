FOOD & DRINK

Find Ice Cream & Taiyaki At Northridge's New 'Somi Somi'

Photo: Nie A./Yelp

By Hoodline
If ice cream and frozen yogurt are what you're after, look no further than this new business. The newcomer to Northridge, called Somi Somi, is located at 9301 Tampa Ave.

This is the fourth location for the expanding dessert shop, which specializes in soft-serve ice cream nestled within a taiyaki, a fish-shaped waffle. A Cerritos outpost is also in the works, according to the business' website.

The menu features a build-your-own cone concept, where customers choose from four different types of soft-serve flavors--matcha, ube (purple sweet potato), milk or black sesame. You can then fill the taiyaki cone with red bean, custard or Nutella.

You can top off your treat with free toppings, too, like cereal or Oreo cookie crumbs. (You can check out the full menu of offerings here.)

Somi Somi has garnered rave reviews thus far, with a five-star rating out of 13 reviews on Yelp.

Caren A., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on March 2nd, said: "I went on the weekend of the grand opening and I was highly satisfied. I tried the matcha and milk swirl, and it is everything I hoped it would be. It wasn't too sweet and the creaminess was perfect."

Yelper Marianne D. added: "I asked the register and they still switch the flavors every week like in K-Town. All toppings they offer over in the original store are also available here. I can't wait to come back again."

Swing on by to take a peek for yourself: Somi Somi is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-9pm, Friday and Saturday from 11am-9:30pm, and Sunday from noon-7:30pm.
