Find juice and smoothies at Van Nuys's new Robeks

Photo: Robeks/Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score juice and smoothies has opened its doors in the neighborhood. Located at 6172 Sepulveda Blvd., Suite A2 in Van Nuys, the new addition is called Robeks.

The menu features superfood smoothies, such as the Hero's Garden with spinach, matcha green tea, pineapple, mango, banana, spirulina, flax seeds and apple juice, or the Berry Beneficial with strawberries, blueberries, banana, flax seeds, vanilla almond milk, agave and raspberry juice. There are also fresh juices, wellness shots and acai bowls. The national chain has an online ordering app for customers on the go.

With a five-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp so far, Robeks is on its way to developing a local fan base.

Shweta S., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Dec. 3, wrote, "Awesome place with yummy smoothies and an amazing variety of delicious acai bowls. ... It has impeccable customer service and is such a clean place."

And Pranali K. wrote, "The best smoothie place in LA! The juices and smoothies are so fresh and the variety is incredible."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Robeks is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on weekdays, 7:30 a.m.-8 p.m. on Saturday, and 8 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
food
