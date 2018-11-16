FOOD & DRINK

Find New York-style pizza and more at downtown's new Vito's Pizza

Photo: Brian Y./Yelp

By Hoodline
If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new business. The newcomer to downtown is called Vito's Pizza,

Vito's Pizza is located at 124 W. 4th St., tucked away in the alley behind the Continental Club and not far from Bar Ama and Orsa & Winston, Eater Los Angeles reports. The New York-style pizzeria replaces the former Lost Souls cafe with 75-seats across rows of bars seats, communal tables and big red booths.

With a four-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Vito's Pizza is getting solid feedback from clientele.

Yelper Vicky L. said, "I eat here 3+ times a week and I see lots of people walking around my building with Vito's Pizza boxes. They've quickly become a neighborhood hit. Sometimes they throw in an extra beer or cheesecake on the house. I'm not a pizza expert but I'm definitely a fan and keep coming back for more."

And Alex H. wrote, "I've become so jaded about pizza in L.A., especially New York-style pizza. If someone gave me this pizza and I didn't know where it came from, I would say it was 100 percent from NYC; this is hands down the best pizza I have ever had on the West Coast!"

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. Vito's Pizza is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
