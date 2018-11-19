FOOD & DRINK

Find pizza and more at Santa Monica's new Paperboy

Photo: Paperboy/Yelp

By Hoodline
If pizza is what you're after, look no further than this new business. Called Paperboy, the new addition is located at 1315 Third St., Promenade in Santa Monica.

The menu features potato chip-crusted mozzarella sticks, chicken Parmesan, and specialty pizzas with ingredients such as fennel, shiitake mushrooms and shrimp.

With a 4.5-star rating out of four reviews on Yelp so far, Paperboy has already made a good impression.

Stephanie W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on November 12, wrote, "This is hands down one of the best pizza places I've tried in Los Angeles. There is so much flavor!"

Anthony D. wrote, "There's not only a great selection of pies here, but they have sandwiches, salads and sides. The pizza has a great tasting crust with a variety of fresh toppings. The sauce is made in-house and the flavor is excellent."

Head on over to check it out: Paperboy is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and Sunday and 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
