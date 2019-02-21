Find pizza and more at Silver Lake's new California Sun

A new restaurant offering pizza, beer and more, has opened for business in the neighborhood. Called California Sun, the newcomer is located at 3903 Sunset Blvd. in Silver Lake.
The restaurant serves half and full Detroit deep dish pizzas, New York-style slices and New York-style whole pies. On the menu, look for Meat Sweats, featuring soppressata, pepperoni and Italian sausage, and the Kale Caesar! with Tuscan kale, white sauce, capers, black olives and red onion. Its beer selection consists of 14 rotating taps and over 140 canned beers.
With a four-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp so far, the newcomer has already made a good impression.
Mo G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 14, wrote, "So glad that Detroit-style pizza has made its way to the West Coast. Love the decor. The seating feels like it opens the restaurant for more conversation. Great choices of beer and cider, awesome pizza and friendly staff."
And Jamie E. wrote, "This place has the potential to be awesome. It's the first day and the space already feels warm. The staff is friendly and accommodating. Lots of beer and food to go, which has been missing in the area forever."
Head on over to check it out: California Sun is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-midnight on Friday, 10 a.m.-midnight on Saturday, and 10 a.m.-11 p.m. on Sunday.
