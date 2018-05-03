FOOD & DRINK

Fired up for fast food: Firehouse Subs debuts in Santa Monica

Photo: Kate K./Yelp

By Hoodline
It just got easier to score fast food in Santa Monica with the addition of the city's first Firehouse Subs. The new franchise location -- at 1902 Lincoln Blvd. in the plaza at the corner of Pico Boulevard -- is serving up hot and cold subs and salads.

Founded by firefighters, a portion of each purchase goes to the chain's foundation, which provides lifesaving equipment to first responders.

On the menu, look for deli offerings like the Hook and Ladder sub (smoked turkey breast, Virginia honey ham and melted Monterey Jack), the corned beef brisket sub or the Italian salad with grilled chicken.

Quick-service eateries like Firehouse Subs are on the rise, making up 43 percent of the city's restaurants last year, reports the Santa Monica Daily Press.

The sub shop has generated positive attention thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of eight reviews on Yelp.

Eric E., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on April 17, said, "Awesome location, happy to now have this one near where I work! I ordered two subs and they were out in under five minutes."

And Amanda E. said, "I've been here twice now and both times the sandwiches have been hot, freshly made and delicious. My favorite so far has been the Italian. The dining area is clean and staff is friendly and helpful."

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Firehouse Subs is open from 10 a.m.-9:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 10 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
