Fired up for pizza? Check out the top 5 spots to grab a slice in Los Angeles

Photo: MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company/Yelp

By Hoodline
Got a hankering for pizza?

Hoodline crunched the numbers to find the top pizza outlets in Los Angeles, using both Yelp data and our own secret sauce to produce a ranked list of where to venture next time you're on the hunt.

1. MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company



Photo: MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company/Yelp

Topping the list is MidiCi The Neapolitan Pizza Company. Located at 14612 Ventura Blvd. in Sherman Oaks, the wine bar and restaurant, offering pizza pies and fresh Italian fare, is the most popular pizza spot in Los Angeles, boasting 4.5 stars out of 2,102 reviews on Yelp. The nationwide chain, with another eatery in Century City, has plans for outposts in Marina del Rey and Riverside.

Yelpers praise the spot's array of signature pizzas like the truffle and prosciutto, Margherita and spicy Devil -- a pizza topped with Italian tomato sauce, fresh mozzarella, housemade spicy sausage, spicy Italian salami (Calabrese) and red chiles. (You can check out the full Neapolitan pizza menu here.)

2. Angelini Osteria
PHOTO: chloe s./YELP

Next up is Melrose's Angelini Osteria, situated at 7313 Beverly Blvd. With 4.5 stars out of 1,551 reviews on Yelp, the family-owned Italian spot has proven to be a local favorite.

The restaurant is helmed by Gino Angelini, "everyone's favorite Italian chef in Los Angeles," boasts the company's website. An extensive selection of pasta, pizza and antipasto is available, ranging from tuna tartare and Caprese salad to whole Mediterranean branzino and white pizza with French black truffles. (You can view the full menu here.)

3. Pizzeria Mozza
Photo: kristen k./Yelp

Melrose's Pizzeria Mozza, located at 641 N. Highland Ave., is another top choice, with Yelpers giving the spot to score pizza and more four stars out of 3,835 reviews. Owned by the B&B Hospitality Group, the pizzeria has locations in Newport Beach and Singapore.

On the menu, expect to find pizza offerings like creamed spinach with leeks, eggs, fontina and fried artichoke; squash blossoms with tomato and burrata; and the BLT -- a pizza topped with bacon, guanciale (cured meat), onion cream, roasted tomatoes, arugula and aioli. (Check out the menu here.)

4. Masa of Echo Park
Photo: arturo r./Yelp
Masa of Echo Park, a New American spot specializing in bistro-style and Chicago deep-dish pizza, is another high-traffic go-to, with four stars out of 3,602 Yelp reviews. Head over to 1800 W. Sunset Blvd. to see for yourself.

On the menu, look for several varieties of pizza pies, appetizers, salads and more. An assortment of toppings are available, from classic offerings like tomato pesto and Italian sausage to modern renditions like buffalo mozzarella and grilled veggie chicken. Several vegan options are also available, including a deep-dish pizza with spinach, sun-dried tomatoes and Teese vegan mozzarella. (See the menu here.)

5. Bestia



PHOTO: kevin p./YELP

Over in the Arts District, check out Bestia, which has earned 4.5 stars out of 4,820 reviews on Yelp. You can find the multi-regional Italian restaurant at 2121 E. Seventh Place.

Menu offerings include an assortment of fresh Italian fare like roasted marrow bone with spinach gnocchetti; lamb ragu with saffron, capra sarda and breadcrumbs; and salami Calabrese pizza topped with San Marzano tomatoes, green olives, serrano chiles, parsley and mozzarella cheese. (You can view the full menu here.)
