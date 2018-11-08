First look: 4 new spots for food and drinks in West Hollywood

Conservatory
8289 Santa Monica Blvd.
Photo: Daniela G./Yelp
Conservatory is a multi-tiered New American dining scene featuring a street-level cafe, a full restaurant and bar, and a Society Room complete with an elevated bar program.
Owned by The Kalt Group and helmed by executive chef Adonis Witt (La Brea Bakery and BLD), the eatery delivers an ingredient-driven and seasonal California menu, explains the business on its website.
Look for offerings such as jumbo lump crab cakes; fall squash bruschetta with pumpkin seed pesto; and braised short rib with fontina polenta, charred broccolini, gremolata and watercress. (You can view the dinner menu here.)
Conservatory currently holds 4.5 stars out of 29 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Jackie W., who reviewed the new spot on Nov. 11, wrote, "Impeccable service and gorgeously designed. ... I recommend the formaggi board and the Paloma. My love enjoyed the lamb meatballs and spicy curry chicken skewers."
"Wow! Blown away!" shared Yelper Steve W. "From the food to the drinks to the decor and vibe, a perfect setting for the amazing food served at this new spot!"
Conservatory is open for daily happy hour from 3-7 p.m. and for dinner 5:30-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 5:30 p.m.-midnight on Friday and Saturday. The Cafe at Conservatory is open from 7 a.m.-11 p.m. Sunday-Thursday and 7 a.m.-midnight Friday and Saturday.
Harriet's
8490 Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Shane M./Yelp
Harriet's is an open-air cocktail bar and lounge situated on the rooftop of West Hollywood's 1 Hotel.
On the menu, expect to find small bites such as oysters on the half shell and ribeye carpaccio with white soy, fennel, caper berries and pickled green strawberries.
An extensive wine list is on offer as well, along with beer, bottle service and craft cocktails like Dark Room, Perfume -- a blend of Plymouth gin, Carpano Bianco, pineapple-infused Campari and jasmine. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The new bar is off to a strong start with a current rating of 4.5 stars out of seven reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Becca S., who reviewed Harriet's on Nov. 11, wrote, "Fancy, fancy. This place has an amazing ambiance and an array of fine drinks."
And Lovely in L. added, "Chic, chill hideout in WeHo to get away from it all. Highly recommend for date night or girls night out. Drinks are excellent and if you're looking for ambiance and a view this is one of the best in LA."
Harriet's is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. daily.
Bangin' Basil
8281 Santa Monica Blvd.
Photo: Bangin' Basil/Yelp
Bangin' Basil is a fusion spot serving up unique renditions of authentic and popular Thai classics.
Come try chicken satay tacos; fries flavored with Thai chili seasoning, cheese and sauteed garlic; and the Hot Basil burger with bell pepper, onion, cabbage, fried egg and more.
Traditional dishes are also on hand, from coconut tom kah soup and various curries to pad Thai and stir-fry offerings. (See the full menu here.)
With a 3.5-star rating out of seven reviews on Yelp, Bangin' Basil is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Elizabeth L., who reviewed the fusion eatery on Nov. 3, wrote, "We ordered the appetizer sampler, chicken burrito, shrimp pineapple fried rice and tofu fresh rolls. We were pretty disappointed. The burrito was OK, but it was mostly rice. Tortilla was good. The pineapple fried rice had OK flavor, but the shrimp didn't add anything to it."
"This is the most authentic and creative Thai food I've ever had in LA!" said Yelper Kele D. "The chef is from Thailand."
Bangin' Basil is open from noon-3 p.m. and 5-10:30 p.m. on Monday-Thursday and noon-3 p.m. and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Sunday.)
The Naughty Pig
8264 W. Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Paolo T./Yelp
The Naughty Pig is a new sports bar delivering pub favorites like Buffalo wings, pizza fries, meatball sandwiches and more.
This newcomer features televisions, a dance floor and breakfast on the weekends, along with an extensive shot collection, draft beer and signature cocktails.
Yelpers are excited about The Naughty Pig, which currently holds five stars out of 23 reviews on the site.
Brandon C., who reviewed it on Oct. 9, wrote, "The beer is cold, the food is hot and the staff is easygoing. Will definitely be coming back -- happy to have them in the neighborhood."
"The drinks were reasonably priced and the food was as well," noted Yelper Michael B. "Both were great and plenty of TVs. Audio on during big games like the Dodgers playoffs is a must-have for me and they did."
The Naughty Pig is open from 5 p.m.-2 a.m. on weekdays and 9 a.m.-2 a.m. on weekends.