First look: 5 new spots in Los Angeles for brews, baked goods and more

Brews Brothers
Wander over to 5140 Lankershim Blvd. in North Hollywood and you'll find Brews Brothers, a new craft beer bar featuring a rotating selection of 42 taps, ranging from American strong ales and barrel-aged beers to housemade kombucha and seasonal ciders. (Check out the full assortment here.)
A selection of artisan sandwiches, salads and charcuterie boards are on offer, along with small plates like housemade hummus and grilled cheese bites with harissa dipping sauce. (You can view the dining menu here.)
So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 14 reviews on Yelp.
Baby Blues BBQ
Now open at 1901 W. Sunset Blvd. in Echo Park is Baby Blues BBQ, a soul food spot -- with additional outposts in Venice, San Francisco and Philadelphia --offering sandwiches, starters and platters of Texas-style ribs, chopped brisket and Gulf Coast catfish.
Family-style options are available, as well as homemade fixings such as collard greens, creamed spinach, chicken smoked rice and stewed tomatoes. (You can check out the full menu here.)
Sweet Laurel Bakery
Head over to 13375 Beach Ave. in Pacific Palisades and you'll find Sweet Laurel Bakery, a whole foods baking company that comes courtesy of owner/baker Laurel Gallucci and creative partner Claire Thomas, according to the business on its website.
A selection of raw, vegan and paleo-friendly cakes are available, each made using organic and wholesome ingredients. Traditional flavors include options like carrot and raspberry truffle, while seasonal delights such as pumpkin spice caramel are on offer as well. (You can view additional flavors here.)
RiceBox
RiceBox is a Cantonese spot, offering rice boxes and bao (homemade almond milk buns), that opened recently at 541 S. Spring St., Suite 131 in DTLA. So far, it's been a popular addition, with Yelpers awarding it five stars out of 23 reviews.
The eatery comes courtesy of husband-and-wife team Leo and Lydia Lee, the business explainson its website, and features ingredients like slow-cooked barbecue Duroc pork, black soy chicken, vermicelli noodles and much more. (You can view the full menu here.)
Le Petit Marche
Le Petit Marche is a French-inspired restaurant, bar and market that debuted at 5665 Melrose Ave. in Larchmont Village. With five stars out of 14 reviews, It's proven popular with Yelpers.
With a menu helmed by chef Stephane Liot, expect to find French specialties like ratatouille with acorn squash, along with signature cocktails such as the Paris Rain -- a blend of Uncle Val's botanical gin, St. Germain, concord, Thai basil and champagne. (You can view the complete food and drink menus here.)
The establishment also features a gourmet market, complete with locally sourced meats, cheeses, wine, pastries and more.