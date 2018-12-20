First look: Explore the newest businesses to debut in Anaheim | Hoodline

FOOD & DRINK

Interested in exploring the freshest new spots in Anaheim? From an innovative brewery to a globally inspired tea shop, read on to see the newest businesses to make their debuts around town.

Brewheim Beer Makers



Photo: Fernando M./Yelp

A new addition to the Platinum Triangle, Brewheim Beer Makers is a brewery that's located at 1931 E. Wright Circle. So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of 15 reviews on Yelp.

According to OC Weekly, the spot comes courtesy of co-owners Dan Ward and Eric Ferguson, and is helmed by experienced brewmaster Derek Wasak, who draws inspiration from both modern and traditional-style beers when creating his tap list.

Look for an array of signature craft brews, from a hoppy hazy IPA to a refreshing raspberry blonde ale.

7 Leaves Cafe



Photo: Yvette T./Yelp

Now open at 2429 W. Ball Road in West Anaheim is 7 Leaves Cafe, a spot to score coffee, tea and macrons made using "the best products from various cultures around the world," says the company on its website.

With locations from Los Angeles to San Jose, the growing chain offers a variety of specialty teas and espresso beverages with flavors like taro, Japanese matcha and sea cream. Hand-crafted macarons are on offer as well and include flavors like rose water, Earl Grey and lavender. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Gifted Hands Barbershop



Photo: Shegun O./Yelp

New to 2795 W. Lincoln Ave., Suite P, in West Anaheim is Gifted Hands Barbershop, a family-friendly spot run by owner Shug -- an award-winning barber with 15 years of experience in the industry.

Yelpers praise Shug's high quality haircuts, along with the shop's overall cleanliness, comfortability and reasonable prices.

Honey Pot Meadery



Photo: Honey Pot Meadery/Yelp

New to 5120 E. La Palma, Suite 104 in Anaheim Hills is Honey Pot Meadery, a brewery specializing in award-winning meads, ciders and fruit wines.

Expect to find an ever-expanding selection of hand-crafted offerings, from barrel-aged orange blossom mead to Strawberry Lemonade Stand -- a limited release mead made with orange blossom honey, strawberries, lemon juice and lemon peel. (You can check out the full assortment here.)
