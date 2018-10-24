First look: Get to know the 5 newest businesses to launch in Santa Monica

Rose Quartz Beauty Boutique
Photo: Janai K./Yelp
A new addition to Santa Monica, Rose Quartz Beauty Boutique is a hair salon and makeup spot that's located at 1358 Fifth St., Suite 207, just blocks away from the beach.
The new business comes courtesy of seasoned hair stylist Janai Kwan, says the salon on its website, who "fuses her love of crystals and top-of-the-line essential oil-infused beauty products, while providing various hair and makeup services to clients."
Offerings include haircuts and color for both men and women, along with specialty keratin treatments, Brazilian blowouts and full makeup for teens and bridal parties. (Request an appointment via Yelp or on the salon's website here.)
Self Tape Pros
Photo: Self Tape PROS/Yelp
Wander over to 1003 Wilshire Blvd., Suite 208, in Santa Monica and you'll find Self Tape Pros, a new self-taping service for TV, film and voiceover auditions.
According to its website, the studio is owned and operated by Assaf Cohen, a professional actor whose resume includes dozens of television shows, award-winning indie films, major studio productions and more.
A variety of self-taping options are available, from quick 15-minute takes to all-inclusive 90-minute sessions. (Visit the website here for more information or to book an appointment.)
Silverlake Ramen
Photo: Silverlake Ramen/Yelp
Head over to 1319 Third St. Promenade in Santa Monica and you'll find Silverlake Ramen, a spot to score traditional ramen offerings such as shoyu, spicy tonkotstu with pork belly, miso vegan and more.
With additional locations throughout Los Angeles, the growing regional chain also serves up sake by the glass and Japanese beer, along with starters like homemade pork dumplings and edamame. (You can check out the ramen menu here.)
Sumo Dog
Photo: Louise E./Yelp
Nearby, at 1315 Third St. Promenade, Suite G, in Santa Monica's Gallery Food Hall, you'll find Sumo Dog, a popular Coachella and music festival go-to formerly located in Koreatown.
The new location boasts the same popular fusion hot dogs as its former location, Eater Los Angeles reports, along with new offerings like the Sumo burger with pickled peppers, wasabi furikake, spicy mayo, special sauce and more.
Create-your-own "dog" or try one of the spot's signature creations such as the Bacon Banh Mi or vegan Spicy Tofu Chili. (See the full menu here.)
Big and Tiny
PHOTO: big and tiny/YELP
Finally, head over to 1731 Ocean Park Blvd. in Sunset Park and you'll find Big and Tiny, a children's learning spot featuring an assortment of developmental and educational classes, along with a dedicated co-working space for parents.
So far, it's been a popular addition, with Yelpers awarding it five stars out of 16 reviews.
"Finally a place for kids and parents!" wrote Alicia R. on Yelp. "The design is beautiful, the colors are calm and the selection of toys is curated and thoughtful. My daughter had a blast, and my partner and I had time to network with other parents."