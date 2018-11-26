First look: Get to know the freshest new businesses to open in Huntington Beach

Loving Hut
Photo: mary n./Yelp
Loving Hut is a vegan and vegetarian spot that's located at 18358 Beach Blvd. The eatery -- with locations situated across the globe -- features a variety of plant-based eats, from burgers and noodles to desserts and soups. And so far, it's been well-received: it's got a 4.5-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
Karen K., who reviewed the new addition on Oct. 20, wrote, "A friend recommended this place and I'm so glad I stopped in. ... I had the Lemon Grass Beauty and it was delicious. Just enough spice, without being too spicy."
Flow Water Yoga Life
Photo: mark s./Yelp
Flow Water Yoga Life is a new water store that's located at 17875 Beach Blvd. Come check out the spot's very own purified drinking water -- filtered using a double reverse osmosis system -- along with flow energized water rich with crystals and minerals.
Tuba's Gyros and Pizzas
Photo: Tuba's Gyros and Pizzas/Yelp
Stroll past 327 11th St., Suite 101 and you'll find Tuba's Gyros and Pizzas, a new Mediterranean spot, offering handmade pizzas, sandwiches, appetizers, salads and more. Menu offerings include housemade grape leaves, falafel with tahini sauce and the eatery's signature gyro pita complete with tzatziki, hummus, cabbage and more. (You can check out the full menu here.)
The Sweet Spot
Photo: jf t./Yelp
The Sweet Spot is a new body sugaring and skin care spot that's located at 7862 Warner Ave., Suite 27. Yelpers praise the owner's friendly and easy nature, along with her full body sugaring services and result-driven facials.
"Barbara is the absolute best!" shared Yelper JF T. "She is smart, fun and full of interesting stories to share while working her sugar magic! I was a client for years while she was at Skin So Sweet, so I was happy to follow her to her new 'spot!' She is meticulous, punctual, and delightful!"