First look: Get to know these 5 new Pacific Palisades businesses

Bay Theatre
1035 N. Swarthmore Ave.
PHOTO: Bay Theater - Cinepolis /YELP
The Bay Theatre is a luxury cinema combining "the glamour of the classic movie-going experience with the elevated comforts and amenities of today."
Originally established in 1948, the theatre has since reopened under the care of Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas, explains the business on its website, complete with leather reclining seats, gourmet food, a full-service bar and more. (You can view the current dining menu here.)
With a three-star Yelp rating out six reviews, Bay Theatre by Cinepolis Luxury Cinemas is still finding its way, but it's early days.
Yelper Brittany M., who reviewed the Bay Theatre on Nov. 19, wrote, "While the seats are recliners like many of the local theaters are using now -- that's it. And then you have the fun of ordering food all during the movie. ... Waiters walked back and forth in front of the screen, area lights went on and off, waiters brought checks and talked."
"Beautiful, luxury, high-end movie theatre," shared Yelper K D. "I thought the setup was top notch with incredibly comfortable seats and a lovely ambiance. The popcorn was excellent!"
Vintage Grocers
15285 W. Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Masanori D./Yelp
Vintage Grocers is the newest addition of a regional grocery store chain known for featuring a curated menu of locally-sourced items, including fresh produce, seafood, fine wines and a range of deli selections.
According to its website, the business comes courtesy of owner Paige Laurie and offers "a vast selection of products that serve the diverse needs of shoppers."
Along with everyday essentials, patrons can expect hot brick-oven pizzas, fresh-cut sushi, a juice bar, gourmet sandwiches and more. (You can check out the full range of offerings here.)
Vintage Grocers's current Yelp rating of 3.5 stars out of 10 reviews indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Jaylen S., who reviewed Vintage Grocers on Oct. 17, wrote, "For a new store they're okay. No one seems to know where anything is at. Theyre friendly, but lost and the prices are sky high."
"Got nothing, but love for this new addition to the neighborhood," shared Yelper Stephanie L. "What I love most is how immaculately clean they keep their stores. They're pristine! The layout is also a plus. They squeeze a lot into a condensed space which I actually prefer when shopping. Their fruits and veggies are all photo worthy, and their baked goods selection is impressive."
Vintage Grocers is open from 7 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams
15209 Palisades Village Lane
PHOTO: Mia S./YELP
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams is a family-owned spot to score ice cream treats "produced in the most responsible and sustainable way possible," says the creamery on its website.
With several "scoop shops" across Southern California, the 70-year-old ice cream chain features a variety of flavors, from timeless offerings such as vanilla bean and mint chip to modern renditions like sprinkle cake and Mexican chocolate sorbet. (Check out the full array of flavors here.)
The new addition currently holds five stars out of four reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Alexis B., who reviewed McConnell's Fine Ice Creams on Sept. 9, wrote, "If you're looking for good quality ice cream, you've come to the right place! ... The ice cream here is so good and there are so many unique flavors to choose from."
And Yelper Dan P. noted, "Great tasting ice cream located in the Palisades Village. They have a wide variety of flavors that you can try, but my favorite one is definitely the cookies and cream, along with the churros con leche."
McConnell's Fine Ice Creams is open from 11 a.m.-10:30 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Draycott
15255 Palisades Village Lane
Photo: Sam E./Yelp
The Draycott is a California-inspired brasserie founded by married restaurateurs Matt and Marissa Hermer, explains the eatery on its website, who named the new addition for London's Draycott Avenue where the husband-and-wife duo first met.
On the menu, look for seasonal and locally-sourced dishes with a British twist, including English pea dip with toast and beer-battered fish and chips with housemade tartar sauce. (You can view the dinner menu here.)
Breakfast and brunch is also on hand, along with specialty cocktails and a daily afternoon tea service.
With a four-star rating out of 64 reviews on Yelp, The Draycott has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Trace V., who reviewed the new eatery on Sept. 28, wrote, "Pretty fancy decor with beautiful interior and a lovely patio overlooking the grassy village square. Waited about six weeks after they opened to try the food and we were not disappointed, as everything we tried was excellent."
"My friend and I came in for an early dinner and we were impressed," shared Yelper Olga F. "Our bartenders, Jason and Clint, left us feeling super special and very welcomed. The drinks they suggested were very delicious and the food left us in awe."
The Draycott is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Tratto
15306 W. Sunset Blvd.
Photo: Tratto/Yelp
Last but not least, Tratto is an upscale Italian spot, offering pizzas, pastas and more.
Starters include offerings like baked eggplant and grass-fed beef meatballs, while dinner entrees range from artisan prosciutto pizza to Chighiale -- a fresh pappardelle pasta dish with braised wild boar ragu and burrata. (See the full menu here.)
With a 4.5-star rating out of 33 reviews on Yelp, Tratto has been getting positive attention.
Yelper Charles T., who reviewed the new addition on Oct. 10, wrote, "This is the best Italian food I've had in Southern California. ... The food is delicious and the flavors are rich, yet subtle."
"This place is a gem," added Yelper Garett V. "Just having come back from Italy, my wife and I have very high expectations when it comes to Italian food. This place hit the spot, bringing us back to our days in Tuscany, Rome and Naples."
Tratto is open from 5-10 p.m. on Monday, 11:30 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday, and 11 a.m.-3 p.m. and 5-9:30 p.m. on weekends.