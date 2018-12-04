First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Beverly Hills

Sheera
Photo: Michael A./Yelp
Sheera is a spot to score artisanal treats and traditional espresso drinks, that recently opened at 443 N. Bedford Drive in Beverly Hills. The Mediterranean-inspired confectionery and cafe offers specialties like baklava, as well as confections with premium dates, chocolate, nuts and more.
So far, it's been well-received: it's got a five-star rating out of nine reviews on Yelp.
"Absolutely beautiful inside," shared Yelper Peter C. "The sweets were amazing and the coffee I had (I believe) was from Italy and delicious. Highly recommended, whether you're on a date, on the run, or just want to lounge with your friends."
Capital Seafood
Photo: Chanel L./Yelp
Now open at 50 N. La Cienega Blvd., Suite 130 in Beverly Hills is Capital Seafood, a new spot featuring dim sum specialties like shrimp rice noodle, taro cakes, steamed pork dumplings and mango pudding.
Fresh seafood is on offer as well, along with Asian small plates and signature entrees like Peking duck and Shanghai spare ribs with sweet and sour sauce. (You can view the full menu here.)
Estiatorio Louka
Photo: Estiatorio Louka/Yelp
Last but not least, stroll past 340 N. Canon Drive in Beverly Hills and you'll find Estiatorio Louka, a new neighborhood Greek spot offering rustic fare like lentil soup and braised lamb shoulder with oregano, potatoes, chive and tzatziki. (See the full menu here.)
Yelper Polyna B., who reviewed the eatery on Nov. 18, wrote, "Amazing food and classy atmosphere. ... Really enjoyed the flatbread with lamb and the lamb chops. The Greek salad was tasty and the market fish was exquisitely prepared."