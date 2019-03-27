Food & Drink

First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Irvine

Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai. | Photo: Yu J./Yelp

By Hoodline
Interested in finding out about the freshest new spots in Irvine? From an authentic ramen spot to a fast-casual noodle house, read on for the newest hot spots to open their doors near you.


Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai





Photo: Jennie Q./Yelp

An El Camino Real newcomer, Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai is a spot to score authentic ramen and more that's located at 14370 Culver Drive, Suite C.

The growing chain -- with additional locations in California, Illinois and New Jersey -- serves up specialty bowls of green chili shio and tsukemen ramen, along with its signature Kitakata, a shoyu based ramen with pork broth, toro chashu, bamboo shoot and green onion. (See the full menu here.)

Tai 2 Chinese Sauerkraut Fish




PHOTO: sze y./YELP

Tai 2 Chinese Sauerkraut Fish is a new Chinese spot, that recently opened at 14130 Culver Drive in El Camino Real.

The fresh addition specializes in a hot-and-sour fish soup called Chinese Sauerkraut Fish, and offers unique cold dishes and appetizers like brown sugar rice cakes, wasabi mushrooms and chrysanthemums with chili sauce. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Qin West Noodle




Photo: Qin West Noodle/Yelp

Head over to 6200 Scholarship in Irvine's Business District and you'll find Qin West Noodle, a fast-casual Chinese noodle house chain with several locations across Southern California.

On the menu, look for featured and classic dishes like spicy wonton soup, mapo tofu and spicy cumin beef. (You can view the full menu here.)
---

