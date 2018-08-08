First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Lower Peters Canyon

Blkdot Coffee
13786 Jamboree Road, Suite B
PHOTO: jennifer n./YELP
BLKdot Coffee is a spot best known for its Vietnamese "crack" coffee, OC Weekly reports, a more robust version of its American counterpart.
With additional locations in both Irvine and Laguna Beach, the spot serves up an assortment of hot and cold beverages like iced caramel macchiato, drip coffee and Italian soda.
Specialty sandwiches are on offer as well, with options like chicken bahn mi and the Kickin' Tuna with spicy mayo, fresh jalapeno peppers and bacon bits. (You can see the full menu here.)
BLKdot Coffee currently holds 4.5 stars out of 33 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Megan V., who reviewed BLKdot Coffee on August 8, wrote, "The VTM is the usual Vietnamese iced coffee, and packs a very strong punch. The LVTM is a lighter version. Both are very good and definitely worth a try. Needless to say, BLKdot Coffee has become my favorite place to satisfy my coffee fix."
"I was delighted to see that BLKdot Coffee opened another location," added Yelper Danica M. "I had the iced BLK'nd Mojito and blueberry muffin. They were both very good and extremely delicious."
BLKdot Coffee is open from 6:30 a.m.-9 p.m. on Monday-Thursday, 6:30 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday.
It's Boba Time
3905 Irvine Blvd.
Photo: Simon M./Yelp
At the new It's Boba Time -- an outpost of a regional chain -- look for a wide selection of bubble drinks, with flavors like dirty horchata, rose milk, jasmine and Earl Grey.
Other menu offerings include shaved ice, smoothies and acai bowls topped with fresh fruit, bee pollen, cacao nibs and more. (Check out the full menu here.)
It's Boba Time currently holds 3.5 stars out of 46 reviews on Yelp, indicating fair reviews.
Yelper Corey A., who reviewed It's Boba Time on July 6, wrote, "When it's hot like this ... it's boba time! With the huge selection, it's easy and convenient to find something that fits the mood for anyone! I love the milk tea selection, especially the Hokkaido milk tea."
And Simon M. wrote, "This place is a boba lover's paradise with oh-so-many possibilities! At first glance, the menu is a bit overwhelming but you can always anchor your decision to the top 10 list."
It's Boba Time is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.
Spice Palace Hot Pot
3967 Irvine Blvd.
PHOTO: joanne c./YELP
Spice Palace Hot Pot offers traditional Sichuan-style hot pot in a modern dining experience.
Patrons begin by choosing a sauce and soup base, then make their selection from an assortment of high-quality vegetables and proteins like wagyu beef and fish filet. Vegetable options include enoki mushrooms, lotus root, seaweed noodles and Chinese cabbage.
More adventurous eaters can opt for fresh goose intestine and beef tripe.
Spice Palace Hot Pot's current rating of 3.5 stars out of 22 reviews on Yelp indicates the newcomer is finding its way, but it's still early days.
Yelper Shaw C., who reviewed Spice Palace Hot Pot on July 27, wrote, "The food is good, the price is a tad high, the service is nice and the place is clean. If you like it hot and spicy, you'll have to try the red soup."
"This is by far my favorite Chinese hot pot place in Orange County," said Yelper Val Y. "Reminds me of Sichuan hot pot in both the decoration style and the food offered. My favorite sides are the poached egg in fermented rice soup and the raindrop cake."
Spice Palace Hot Pot is open from 11 a.m.-11 p.m. daily.