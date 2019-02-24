Fishbonz Seafood Grill makes Costa Mesa debut, with fresh seafood fare and more

A new spot to score seafood has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called FishBonz Seafood Grill, the fresh arrival is located at 350 E. 17th St., Unit 2.
The growing micro-chain -- with an additional location in Torrance -- features made-to-order, quality seafood offerings like New England clam chowder, shrimp taquitos and breaded calamari.
A variety of fish (and non-fish) tacos are on offer as well, along with sandwiches and grilled proteins like Pacific halibut, filet mignon and pan-seared scallops.
FishBonz Seafood Grill has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp.
David T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 11, wrote, "The new location is designed nicely, has excellent service and plenty of seating with the upstairs, downstairs and outside. ... My favorite is the Cajun salmon, but this time I decided to try the fish and chips, which was excellent and a huge portion."
And Lizza B. wrote, "We dined in and had the grilled lobster with fries and balsamic brussels sprouts, and garlic shrimp skewers with roasted corn and zucchini. All were very good and had generous portions!
Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. FishBonz Seafood Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
---
This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
