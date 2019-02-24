FOOD & DRINK

Fishbonz Seafood Grill makes Costa Mesa debut, with fresh seafood fare and more

Photo: Amy S./Yelp

By Hoodline
A new spot to score seafood has opened up shop in the neighborhood. Called FishBonz Seafood Grill, the fresh arrival is located at 350 E. 17th St., Unit 2.

The growing micro-chain -- with an additional location in Torrance -- features made-to-order, quality seafood offerings like New England clam chowder, shrimp taquitos and breaded calamari.

A variety of fish (and non-fish) tacos are on offer as well, along with sandwiches and grilled proteins like Pacific halibut, filet mignon and pan-seared scallops.

FishBonz Seafood Grill has already attracted fans thus far, with a 4.5-star rating out of 43 reviews on Yelp.

David T., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Feb. 11, wrote, "The new location is designed nicely, has excellent service and plenty of seating with the upstairs, downstairs and outside. ... My favorite is the Cajun salmon, but this time I decided to try the fish and chips, which was excellent and a huge portion."

And Lizza B. wrote, "We dined in and had the grilled lobster with fries and balsamic brussels sprouts, and garlic shrimp skewers with roasted corn and zucchini. All were very good and had generous portions!

Interested? Stop by to welcome the new business to the neighborhood. FishBonz Seafood Grill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
---

This story was created automatically using local business data, then reviewed and augmented by an editor. Click here for more about what we're doing. Got thoughts? Go here to share your feedback.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineCosta Mesa
FOOD & DRINK
Check out the 3 freshest new businesses to launch in Anaheim
New Keurig machine will serve up cocktails instead of coffee
Kitakata Ramen Ban Nai makes El Camino Real debut, with ramen and more
New Pacoima gym Planet Fitness opens its doors
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
Oscars 2019: Hollywood's biggest night is here!
Oscars 2019: The who, what, when, where and how
Nearly 130 caught misusing disabled person parking placards in CA in January
Motorcyclist shot on 10 Fwy by possible Mongols member, CHP says
Here are your Oscars 2019 nominees
Woman banned from Tinder for posing with hunted animal
CHP car struck by suspected DUI driver during separate DUI arrest in OC
Simi Valley reaches $21M settlement with man cleared in killing of girlfriend, her son
Show More
New Jersey becomes first US state to take legal Oscars bets
Dove offering $5K grant to dads without paid paternity leave
WATCH: Snowboarder shreds fresh powder in Joshua Tree
Husband suspected of fatally stabbing wife in NoHo
How the voting works at the Oscars
More News