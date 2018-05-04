Five Guys brings hand-crafted burgers, unlimited toppings to Glendale

Hungry? A new neighborhood fast food spot has you covered. Located at 1137 Galleria Way. in Glendale, the new arrival is called Five Guys.
This East Coast fast food favorite has been making its way out west. Now, it's serving up its signature burgers, fries and drinks at the Glendale Galleria.
With locations spreading across the country, this chain has been producing hand-crafted burgers and fries since 1986. Menu options include your choice of classic diner offerings such as hot dogs and hamburgers, with unlimited toppings to boot. (You can view the full menu here.)
Five Guys has gotten off to a solid start thus far, with a 3.5-star rating out of 12 reviews on Yelp.
Megan W., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on February 22, said: "I've been to a lot of Five Guys and this is hands down my favorite. The fries are the best, and they give you extra in the bag!"
"It was my first time trying Five Guys and it was delicious!" added Yelper Azalea T. "I got a bacon burger with double patty, added grilled onions, grilled mushroom, tomato and lettuce. Will be coming back!"
Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Five Guys is open Monday-Saturday from 10am-9pm, and Sunday from 11am-9pm.
