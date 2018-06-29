FOOD & DRINK

Foothill brings cocktails and nostalgic American fare to Pasadena

Photo: Foothill/Yelp

By Hoodline
A lively spot for New American cuisine has debuted in the neighborhood. The newcomer to Pasadena, called Foothill, is located at 2835 E. Foothill Blvd.

The establishment pays tribute to classic American diner fare, the eatery says on its website, featuring a diverse menu of nostalgic dishes like deviled eggs with bacon bits and Ellie Shaft two-year blue cheese; and beef stroganoff -- a pasta dish consisting of egg noodles, beef short rib, mushrooms and fresh horseradish in a sage cream sauce.

Local craft beers are on tap, along with wine and handcrafted cocktails. Come try a housemade Bloody Mary or the Queen Genever made with Amaro (Italian herbal liquor), Dutch Bols Genever, orange juice, egg whites and simple syrup. (See the full menu here.)

The new cocktail bar and restaurant has already attracted fans thus far, with a five-star rating out of five reviews on Yelp.

Deo G., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on June 23, wrote, "So good! Everything about this place was on point! Used to go to Twoheys a bunch, but this place is definitely a cut above, with the same welcoming vibe."

"Great food," wrote Yelper Carol C. "Loved everything. The seating is great and comfy, we didn't feel rushed. We had a great night!"

Intrigued? Stop in to try it for yourself. Foothill is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday, 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Friday, 9 a.m.-10 p.m. on Saturday, and 9 a.m.-9 p.m. on Sunday. (It's closed on Monday.)
