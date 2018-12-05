Frankies Bikinis brings designer swimwear and more to Beverly Hills

In need of some swimwear? A new pop up spot has you covered. Called Frankies Bikinis, the fresh arrival is located at 9528 Brighton Way in Beverly Hills and comes courtesy of designer Francesca Aiello, explains the business on its website.
For a limited time, come browse a range of designer swimsuits and ready-to-wear apparel, including one-pieces, two-pieces and best selling collections. (You can take a look at the online shop here.)
Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5 star rating from Yelpers so far.
Katie H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 28, wrote, "I'm saddened that such a boutique has horrendous customer service and it's frustrating that purchases cannot be returned for store credit if they are discounted."
"Wow, this shop really took my breath away!" shared Yelper Lex S. "I love that they have both swimwear and apparel available and organized so nicely, so it makes it easy to style together! The whole Frankies team was so friendly and helpful."
Head on over to check it out: Frankies Bikinis is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBeverly Hills
foodHoodlineBeverly Hills