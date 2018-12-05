FOOD & DRINK

Frankies Bikinis brings designer swimwear and more to Beverly Hills

Photo: Frankies Bikinis/Yelp

By Hoodline
In need of some swimwear? A new pop up spot has you covered. Called Frankies Bikinis, the fresh arrival is located at 9528 Brighton Way in Beverly Hills and comes courtesy of designer Francesca Aiello, explains the business on its website.

For a limited time, come browse a range of designer swimsuits and ready-to-wear apparel, including one-pieces, two-pieces and best selling collections. (You can take a look at the online shop here.)

Reviews are mixed for this new spot, with a 3.5 star rating from Yelpers so far.

Katie H., who was among the first Yelpers to review the new spot on Nov. 28, wrote, "I'm saddened that such a boutique has horrendous customer service and it's frustrating that purchases cannot be returned for store credit if they are discounted."

"Wow, this shop really took my breath away!" shared Yelper Lex S. "I love that they have both swimwear and apparel available and organized so nicely, so it makes it easy to style together! The whole Frankies team was so friendly and helpful."

Head on over to check it out: Frankies Bikinis is open from 10 a.m.-7 p.m. on Monday-Saturday and 11 a.m.-6 p.m. on Sunday.
Report a Typo
Related Topics:
foodHoodlineBeverly Hills
FOOD & DRINK
Get decadent waffle sticks and more at Century City's new Leaff Artisan Belgian Waffles
Portillo's named best 'fast casual' restaurant in nation by TripAdvisor
Explore the freshest new businesses to launch in Irvine
First look: Here are the 3 newest businesses to open in Beverly Hills
More Food & Drink
Top Stories
LIVE: State funeral for President George HW Bush today
Who are George HW Bush's children, grandchildren?
Storm may bring as much as 2 inches of rain in parts of SoCal
PETA says people to stop using 'anti-animal language'
Big rig jackknifes on 14 Fwy in Newhall
Numerous calls to DCFS regarding Lancaster abuse case released
Get Whopper for penny as Burger King trolls McDonald's
USC professor explains origins of 'Baby, It's Cold Outside'
Show More
Malibu residents voice frustrations over Woolsey Fire response
7.5 quake hits in Pacific Ocean near New Caledonia
Baby's ashes stolen in burglary at Houston home
Valuable painting stolen by Nazis now at center of LA legal battle
Photographer recalls 12-year stint covering George HW Bush
More News