cheesecake

Cheesecake Factory offers free Oreo cheesecake during Fourth of July weekend

Free cheesecake, anyone?

In honor of 4th of July, The Cheesecake Factory is offering free slices of its Oreo cheesecake.

The restaurant chain is partnering with DoorDash to deliver the freebie through the holiday weekend.

You have to spend least $17.76 -- based on the year the nation was founded.

The Cheesecake Factory's Oreo Dream Extreme Cheesecake is made with layers of fudge cake and Oreo cookie mousse, topped with a milk chocolate icing.



You must also use the promo code "OREO" at checkout.

The deal runs through Sunday, July 7.
Report a correction or typo
Related topics:
food & drinkjuly fourthfree foodfree stuffu.s. & worldjuly 4thdelivery servicecheesecakeoreo
Copyright © 2019 KGO-TV. All Rights Reserved.
CHEESECAKE
Man accused of killing son over cheesecake appears in court
NO JOKE: Cheesecake Factory offers free food on April Fools'
Cheesecake Factory to give away 40,000 slices of cheesecake
FBI hopes Facebook ad will help ID suspect in Pasadena explosion
More Videos
From CNN Newsource affiliates
TOP STORIES
Family releases photo of teen killed in 91 Fwy officer-involved shooting
Ridgecrest earthquake: President Trump approves emergency declaration
Disqualified L.A. Marathon runner died by suicide: coroner's office
4 killed in Orange County motorcycle crash identified
Colton man sentenced to federal prison after 14 meth burritos found
New state budget gives L.A. millions to fight homelessness
Despite horse deaths at Santa Anita, Breeders' Cup is coming to the track
Show More
Ridgecrest, Trona communities still reeling from violent earthquakes
VIDEO: Michigan couple rescue opossum struggling in lake
Video shows violent melee at Disneyland's Toontown
Disney's Freeform claps back against 'Little Mermaid' casting critics
25-year-old man shot, killed in Garden Grove home invasion
More TOP STORIES News