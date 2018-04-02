FOOD & DRINK

FREE PIZZA! Little Caesars giving away lunch combos Monday

Little Caesars giving away free pizza after UMBC's historic win. (KTRK)

When you take a trip to Little Caesars on Monday, you can thank University of Maryland, Baltimore County's basketball team for the free lunch.

As a result of the team's historic win over No. 1 Virginia on Friday, Little Caesars is making good on their promise.

What was their promise? If "crazy happened" with a No. 16 seed beating a No. 1 seed, they would give away free lunch combos on April 2.

The combo includes four slices of Little Caesars' deep dish pepperoni pizza and a 20-ounce drink.
