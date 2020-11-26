7,000 Thanksgiving meals distributed to families at Anaheim's Honda Center

ANAHEIM, Calif. (KABC) -- Seven thousand Thanksgiving meals were distributed Thursday at the Honda Center in Anaheim.Long lines started forming as early as 5 a.m. at the Second Harvest Food Bank and "We Give Thanks" drive-thru event.The Thanksgiving meals were prepared by volunteers, giving each family a heat-and-serve meal and one box of groceries.This year's event comes as many families struggle to provide food due to the COVID-19 pandemic."This is not a one day or a seasonal need, people are hungry every day of the year, more so now than ever before because of the economic impact of COVID," says OC Food Bank Director Mark Lowry.Feeding America projects more than 50 million Americans will have faced hunger this year, that's up from around 35 million before the pandemic."For those people that want to make a difference in their community, they are certainly welcome to volunteer," says Lowry.