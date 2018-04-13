Fresh And Tasty: 3 New Eateries Worth Exploring In Palms

FOOD & DRINK

Looking to check out the newest restaurant additions to Palms? From a spicy Indian grill to reinvented Vietnamese food, read on for the latest eateries to open for business in this area of Los Angeles.

Abhiruchi Grill


10823 Venice Blvd.
Photo: Abhiruchi Grill/Yelp

Abhiruchi Grill is an Indian spot featuring an extensive menu, with a selection of traditional Tandoori, curry and grilled offerings.

Expect to see items like a chicken malai kebab marinated with cream, cheese, ginger and garlic; vegetable chettinadu with mixed veggies; butter chicken; goat dum biryani; and appam with egg masala.

Desserts include carrot halw, which is cooked in heavy milk sauce and melted butter, and rice kheer with sweetened milk, nuts and saffron. (You can check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Abhiruchi Grill, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 39 reviews on the site.

Yelper Rajendran S., who reviewed Abhiruchi Grill on February 18th, wrote: "At last something different and more authentic Indian food. Their menu options are excellent and different from the usual butter chicken and naan. Weekend buffet is good too. Definitely recommended."

Yelper Susan L. added: "Great new restaurant for vegetarian and non-vegetarian alike on Venice Blvd. Wonderful experience."

Abhiruchi Grill is open Wednesday-Monday from 11:30am-3pm and

5:30-10pm (closed Tuesdays).

Phovorite Vietnamese Kitchen


10026 Venice Blvd.
Photo: Jenn M./Yelp

Phovorite Vietnamese Kitchen is a new Vietnamese spot.

This restaurant serves up a wide array of Vietnamese pho and rice dishes. Offerings include cold vermicelli noodle salad served with cucumbers, bean sprouts, pickled carrots, daikon, peanuts and your choice of protein; spicy Vietnamese seafood soup; and Hu Tieu Xao (pad pho).

Phovorite Vietnamese Kitchen currently holds 4.5 stars out of 50 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Steve C., who reviewed Phovorite Vietnamese Kitchen on March 14th, wrote: "Southeast Asian approved! The broth is on point in beef and herb flavor and you don't even need to season it with sriracha or hoisin."

Yelper Ana R added: "The food here is excellent! The pho is hearty with plenty of deliciously-flavored broth and meat! The prices are great compared to different pho restaurants around West LA, not to mention the pho itself is better tasting than most places."

Phovorite Vietnamese Kitchen is open Monday-Thursday from 11am-10pm, Friday from 11am-10:30pm, Saturday from noon-10:30pm, and Sunday from noon-10pm.

Lokal Sandwich Shop


10433 National Blvd., 1A
Photo: Lokal Sandwich Shop/Yelp

Lokal Sandwich Shop is a breakfast and brunch spot offering sandwiches, coffee and tea.

This new sandwich joint specializes in reinvented Vietnamese-style banh mi sandwiches, along with a variety of espresso, coffee and tea drink mainstays.

On the menu, look for varieties like a Korean barbecue beef banh mi with pickled veggies and kimchi mayo; the Italian Job, with salami, ham and mozzarella; and The Jungle, with spicy turkey, avocado, red bell peppers and sprouts (you can check out the full menu here.)

Yelp users are excited about Lokal Sandwich Shop, which currently holds 4.5 stars out of 25 reviews on the site.

Yelper Desiree R., who reviewed Lokal Sandwich Shop on April 5th, wrote: "This has probably been the best Bahn Mi sandwich I've ever had. I've tried them in different places but hands-down these were the best!!!"

Stephanie C. noted: "I love this place! The sandwiches are delicious, friendly staff and the super market is cute. I would definitely recommend this spot!"

Lokal Sandwich Shop is open daily from 8am-5pm.
