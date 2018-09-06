Fresh eats: 5 New American spots to check out in Los Angeles

Hippo
5916 1/2 N. Figueroa St., Highland Park
Photo: Nicole A./Yelp
Hippo is a New American eatery serving up a variety of re-imagined dishes such as griddled cauliflower with walnut raisin caper relish; and pancetta-wrapped barbecued quail with treviso, aceto balsamico and sage.
According to Eater Los Angeles, the restaurant comes courtesy of James Beard award-winning chef Matt Molina, whose resume includes LA's Triple Beam Pizza and Osteria Mozza.
On the menu, offerings include royal hamachi with Meyer lemon oregano relish, ricotta tortellini with buffalo mozzarella and striped bass with cranberry beans and roasted tomatoes.
Hippo currently holds 4.5 stars out of 90 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.
Yelper Marielisa A., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 16, wrote, "I loved every single dish, but my favorite is probably the sweet corn (pasta) -- it wasn't what I expected. When I bit into it, juices of corn spilled out and surprised me with a flavorful feeling."
"The food was wonderful," shared Yelper Peter T. "I loved the simplicity mixed with a sense of adventure. The lasagna with pork ragu was incredible."
Hippo is open from 5-10 p.m. on Tuesday-Thursday and Sunday, and 5-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. (It's closed on Monday.)
Sloane's
5338 Laurel Canyon Blvd., Valley Village
Photo: Trin H./Yelp
Sloane's is a New American spot offering all-day breakfast, "wine food," build-your-own burgers and more in Valley Village.
Come try starters such as truffle mushroom toast with onions and triple cream brie, and Japanese curry fries topped with a sunny-side up egg.
Revamped tacos and bratwurst are on offer as well, along with main dishes like garlic confit shrimp with pappardelle pasta, rainbow kale, heirloom tomatoes, white wine, Parmesan and basil. (See the full menu here.)
Yelpers are generally positive about Sloane's, which currently holds four stars out of 45 reviews on the site.
A.R. M., who reviewed the new spot on Aug. 8, wrote, "Love the burger with egg, the Brussels sprouts and the curry fries! This place is one of a kind in the valley. Great decor, music and ambiance."
And Yelper Chris L., added, "We had the chef's burger, which was tasty, and I enjoyed the special cheese that went with it. But, they also have build-your-own burgers with everything from egg to pork belly. We also enjoyed the Brussels sprouts (really good) and seasoned fries."
Sloane's is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
The Potato Sack
3068 W. Eighth St., Koreatown
Photo: The Potato Sack/Yelp
The Potato Sack is a New American breakfast and brunch spot that recently debuted in Koreatown, with Korean-American fusion twists.
Menu offerings include panko-crusted French toast; eggs with jalapeno teriyaki; and an arugula pickle bowl with jasmine rice, pickled onions, mushrooms, hash browns, chile oil and sunny-side up egg. (You can view the full menu here.)
The Potato Sack has been receiving positive attention with four stars out of 54 reviews on Yelp.
Yelper Katherine P., who visited the eatery on Aug. 14, wrote, "What a great little breakfast spot! The pancakes were fluffy and buttery, and I loved the crispy edges. The Denver omelet was fantastic -- eggs cooked perfectly with a generous amount of 'stuffing'."
"Ktown is sorely lacking in breakfast places, so The Potato Sack is the answer to my prayers," said Yelper Alicia R. "The staff is friendly and the food is amazing. The breakfast burrito is so good, I would highly recommend it."
The Potato Sack is open from 7 a.m.-2 p.m. on Tuesday-Friday and 8 a.m.-3 p.m. on weekends. (It's closed on Monday.)
Saint Marc
10250 Santa Monica Blvd., Century City
Photo: Saint Marc/Yelp
Saint Marc is a New American spot situated inside the Westfield Century City mall that serves up chef's plates like Thai coconut curry chicken, panko-crusted black sea bream and a wagyu beef barbecue bacon cheeseburger.
Assorted starters, salads and soups are also available, along with "bacon bites" such as bacon-wrapped dates with chive cream cheese and maple syrup.
With a four-star Yelp rating, Saint Marc is off to a positive start with locals.
Yelper Alexandre K., who reviewed the restaurant on Aug. 28, wrote, "Love it here! So tranquil during weekday dinner hours. ... Really looking forward to the cheese plate again and that hot dog. We had that here and it was really, really good!"
"They had a great New Zealand sauvignon blanc that I would recommend," noted Yelper Erin L. "It paired well with the salmon goat cheese salad! I would definitely recommend this place for a quick bite, or even an after-work drink!"
Saint Marc is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. on Sunday-Thursday and 11 a.m.-11 p.m. on Friday and Saturday.
Somni
465 S. La Cienega Blvd., Beverly Grove
Photo: Molly V./Yelp
Somni, meaning "dream" in Catalan, is a New American culinary experience that recently opened its doors inside The Bazaar by renowned chef Jose Andres.
This newcomer is a project from both Andres and former Saam chef Aitor Zabala, Eater Los Angeles reports, and features an intimate 25-course dinner limited to only 10 guests at a time.
Past menu offerings have included Shigoku oyster aguachile, croissants, Santa Barbara spot prawns and Dungeness crab ravioli with uni.
Yelpers are excited about Somni, which currently holds five stars out of 20 reviews on the site.
Steven C., who reviewed the eatery on Aug. 30, wrote, "One of the most ambitious restaurants to open in L.A. recently, and one of the best dining experiences we've ever had in town."
"Wonderful food, attentive and friendly staff, and beautiful interior," said Yelper Susan L. "We loved how the chefs would explain the dishes in detail, including specifics on how they were made."