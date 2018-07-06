FOOD & DRINK

Fresh eats: Explore 3 new restaurants in Brentwood

Photo: Mendocino Farms/Yelp

By Hoodline
Want to discover the newest restaurants to open in Brentwood? Offering everything from fast-casual Mediterranean cuisine to fresh Chinese dumplings, read on for the newest businesses to make their debut in this area of Los Angeles.

Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean


11704 Barrington Court
Photo: lisa w./Yelp

Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean is a fast-casual restaurant offering farm-to-table Mediterranean cuisine.

"Think Lawrence of Arabia meets Casablanca," the business says on its site. "We love all things Mediterranean and keep it classic with the originals."

The spot -- with additional outposts throughout Los Angeles County -- serves up authentic and fresh organic Mediterranean fare such as kebabs, falafel, hummus and more, along with specialties like chicken schnitzel and Moroccan merguez sausage. (You can check out the menu here.)

Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean currently holds four stars out of eight reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Roei G., who reviewed the eatery on May 5, wrote, "Healthy Mediterranean fast food that tastes amazing! Clean, tasty and fast. The beef shawarma is highly recommended."

"First time here -- fantastic flavor on the beef and chicken shawarma," shared Yelper Michael W. "Sides were all good too. Definitely need to try if you haven't."

Soom Soom Fresh Mediterranean is open from 11 a.m.-10 p.m. daily.

Northern Cafe


12009 Wilshire Blvd.
Photo: ken s./Yelp

Northern Cafe is a neighborhood Chinese spot that recently debuted on Wilshire Blvd., in close proximity to UCLA. This is the third outpost for the local chain, with additional eateries located in Westwood and on Beverly Boulevard.

The restaurant features an extensive menu, with options like Chinese soup dumplings, sauteed garlic bok choy, dan dan noodles, pan-fried pot stickers and house special cumin lamb.

Yelpers are generally positive about Northern Cafe, which currently holds four stars out of 32 reviews on the site.

Ian L., who reviewed it on June 6, wrote, "Legit Chinese food approved in West L.A.! Lao Gan Ma fried noodles -- a solid noodles dish! Definitely something that we have never heard of before, but tasted great."

"This is how Chinese is supposed to be," said Yelper Suren S. "Great dumplings (including soup dumplings), amazing orange chicken and incredible dan dan noodles. Nothing bad here. Only good stuff and made the right way."

Northern Cafe is open from 11 a.m.-9:30 p.m. daily.

Mendocino Farms


11911 San Vicente Blvd., Suite 100
PHOTO: Mendocino Farms/YELP


With locations throughout California -- and coming soon to Texas -- Mendocino Farms turns fine-dining flavors into sandwiches and more.

On the menu, expect to find over 30 different sandwich options like the "Not so Fried" Mary's Chicken consisting of roasted free-range chicken, herb aioli, mustard pickle slaw, tomatoes and pickled red onions on toasted ciabatta. (See the full menu here.)

Mendocino Farms currently holds four stars out of 39 reviews on Yelp, indicating good reviews.

Yelper Sherry K., who reviewed the cafe on June 6, wrote, "Yummy! Tried the tuna melt for the first time today, and we loved it!"

And Yelper Sue L. added, "Super cute, comfortable space and tasty gourmet sandwiches, soups and side salads! What more can you ask for? Service is great, albeit on the slow side."

Mendocino Farms is open from 11 a.m.-9 p.m. daily.
