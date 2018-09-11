Fresh eats: Here are 4 new spots to try in Santa Monica

LDH Kitchen The Robata
PHOTO: joy z./YELP
New to 2518 Wilshire Blvd. in Santa Monica is LDH Kitchen The Robata -- a new eatery featuring an open-fire style of Japanese cooking, alongside a projection light show complete with sound effects.
Helmed by chef Makoto Takano, look for a fire-and-water-themed menu, with offerings such as charcoal-grilled bacon-wrapped mochi and bluefin toro tartare with caviar, green onion, takuwan and wasabi soy. (Check out the full menu here.)
Thai Vegan II
PHOTO: scott g./YELP
Over at 2315 Santa Monica Blvd. you'll find Thai Vegan II, a quick-service spot specializing in vegan Thai cuisine.
On the menu, look for popular standbys -- with a vegan twist -- such as tom yum soup; soy shrimp and vegetable tempura; and spicy noodles with mint leaves, broccoli, green onion and soy chicken. (See the full menu here.)
The Gables
Photo: The Gables/Yelp
Now open at 331 Wilshire Blvd. is The Gables, a New American restaurant featuring a market-driven menu helmed by chef Vicki Fan Matsusaka.
Come try offerings rooted in California cuisine such as lemon buttermilk pancakes; a ginger beer float with whiskey praline ice cream; and avocado toast with Vegemite butter, peppadews, everything spice and sprouts. (You can view the full menu here.)
Massilia
Photo: Massilia/Yelp
Then there's Massilia, a Marseille-inspired brasserie featuring a menu curated with culinary influences from Spain, Italy, Morocco and the South of France. It's located at 1445 Fourth St.
Offerings include housemade pastas, specialty European cocktails and authentic Mediterranean dishes, as well as bistro classics like quiche nicoise and steak frites with peppercorn sauce. (See the full menu here.)